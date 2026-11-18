MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PawSwing introduced what it describes as the world's first automatic cat grooming device in 2024.

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawswing.INC announced that PawSwing has closed a multimillion-dollar Pre-Series A funding round. PawSwing plans to use the proceeds to develop new products, expand its patent portfolio, scale production and broaden international retail distribution.









The Pre-Series A marks PawSwing's third financing round. Professor Ping K. Ko has invested in all three rounds. Other investors across those rounds include Brizan Ventures II, Beyond Ventures, Peak Patience Capital, Conswall Ventures, OBSBOT and Z·Pilot.

PawSwing sells online worldwide and through physical retail channels in Singapore, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Europe and two South American countries.









Following a crowdfunding campaign, PawSwing launched its original model in 2024, describing it as the world's first automatic cat grooming device. Its second model, PawSwing Neo, launched in November 2025 and had sold more than 20,000 units by early November 2026. Neo combines a cat shelter with a mechanical system that brushes and collects loose fur as a cat passes through the entrance. It requires no electricity.









Andrew Tian, PawSwing's founder and chief executive officer, said the original device was inspired by the first kitten he rescued while at university. Chen, a partner and chief marketing officer at PawSwing, said seven cats rescued by the team share its office during the workday. Spending time with cats has shaped the design process, Chen said: from the outset, the product and engineering teams consider how a cat will approach and use each device.

About the Company

Pawswing.INC is the U.S. entity for PawSwing, a pet hardware brand that develops products for everyday pet care, including mechanical grooming devices for cats.

Media Contact

Company Name: Pawswing.INC

Contact Person: Chen

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Country: United States

City: Sheridan

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