MENAFN - Blogging Away Debt) by Hope

I've been posting daily about the things I'm grateful for on my social platforms. I do it every Thanksgiving and I love it! Full disclosure: I did miss Day 1 this year. Time just caught up with me with all the unexpected October brought.

So I thought I'd do a gratitude post here with a financial spin for this year.

Money Related Things I'm Grateful for in 2026 I am grateful that I live in the country know for it's freedom and bravery, and if I don't like something I can do something about it. I am grateful that my parents were so much better at money than me. And have been gracious enough to give me a soft place to land during this transition. Their smart budget decisions and generosity have given me a measure of peace and ease with regards to my finances that I've not had in decades now. I am grateful that I took Financial Peace last winter/spring and now operate on a cash only basis. Life changing to the Nth degree! Highly recommend. The small every day things that we so often take for granted: working car, food in the house, working heat and air conditioner, a safe home. I have come to realize that even in my hardest of times, I have been so blessed with abundance that I failed to recognize. That my bills are paid on time. That I am able to give. Since January of this year, I have been giving 10% of my income to my church. And this month, I've decided to do another 10%. I realize that are differing opinions on giving when you are in debt. I truly respect that. This decision is a conviction based on my faith. That I am able to sit back in awe and marvel at how much better, smarter, more prepared my kids are than I was at their age. I'm just so stinking proud of each of them. And am so grateful I've gotten to witness this.

There is so much more. But this isn't supposed to be a novel.

I think the most important thing I've learned specifically over the past year is how little I need. I've learned contentment. And I've learned to trust that God has a purpose and a plan for everything we go through. And he walks through it all with us! Grateful for that knowledge.