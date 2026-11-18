LevelTen Energy / Key word(s): Expansion

LevelTen Energy expands into Asia-Pacific to scale global clean power markets

19.11.2026 / 04:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Expansion will begin in India with a 500 MW RFP on behalf of a global hyperscaler MADRID, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LevelTen Energy, which operates across Europe and North America, today announced its expansion into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The move extends the world's largest clean energy marketplace into a region that consumes half of the world's electricity. LevelTen's APAC operations will begin in India, where the company will launch a 500 MW clean energy request for proposals (RFP) on behalf of a global hyperscaler in December – the nation's first. More RFPs in India, and entry into additional APAC markets, will follow.



Since its founding in 2016, LevelTen has facilitated over $30 billion in PPA, accredited capacity, M&A, EAC, and storage deals via more than 700 market processes in 35 countries. "A decade ago, buying clean power in North America and Europe was a slow, opaque process that was out of reach for many companies," said Bryce Smith, CEO of LevelTen Energy. "LevelTen provides the market infrastructure required for clean power markets to scale, allowing many more buyers to procure with confidence. Starting in India, we're bringing these same scalability pillars to Asia-Pacific to help ensure the region's continued economic growth does not come at the cost of climate goals." According to the UN, the APAC region accounts for roughly half of global electricity consumption and 60% of greenhouse gas emissions, and its power markets are increasingly opening to corporate procurement. India, which is on track to be the world's third-largest economy by 2028 and is highly exposed to climate impacts, shows what is at stake. Data centre and manufacturing demand is surging on the Indian grid, where coal still supplies 72% of power generation. For multinational corporations, procurement capabilities in India provide a direct lever on supply-chain decarbonisation. LevelTen clients can now extend the platform, data, and processes they use in North America and Europe to India, while India-based companies gain access to the LevelTen Platform's capabilities and expansive network. The upcoming India RFP is the first of many that LevelTen plans to run in the region. All participating developers will receive anonymised data which benchmarks their projects against the broader market. As always, participation is free for developers. Developers interested in participating in the India RFP, and companies exploring what the expansion means for their clean energy programmes, are invited to contact .... About LevelTen Energy Founded in 2016, LevelTen Energy is the industry's largest clean energy deal platform. LevelTen connects utility-scale energy buyers and sellers, and helps them find, analyse, and close deals faster. Through its transaction infrastructure, which comprises the world's largest clean energy marketplace, cutting-edge transaction tools, and the industry's most trusted market intelligence suite, LevelTen delivers efficient deals and gigawatts of clean energy to the grid. Already operating across 35+ markets in North America and Europe, the LevelTen Marketplace supports a full range of transaction types, including power purchase agreements, capacity, energy attribute certificates, energy storage agreements, and granular certificates. LevelTen's market intelligence software and reports bring unmatched transparency to energy markets. Learn more at leveltenenergy.



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