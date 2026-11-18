JNJ International Co. LTD / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

JNJ INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD. to Exhibit at Automechanika Shanghai, Pursuing Expansion of Overseas Wholesale Distribution Network

19.11.2026 / 04:20 CET/CEST

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Supplying parts for Korean, Japanese, Chinese, and European vehicles; company to introduce its round-the-clock ordering system and domestic logistics hub SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JNJ INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD., an automotive parts distribution specialist, will take part in Automechanika Shanghai 2026, to be held in China in December, as it seeks to find overseas wholesale customers. The company plans to introduce a supply system that lets buyers purchase parts for multiple vehicle makes from a single source and to discuss the possibility of long-term cooperation with major local wholesalers.



Automechanika Shanghai will be held from December 2 to 5 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai, China. During the exhibition, JNJ INTERNATIONAL will introduce its main product categories, identify the vehicle models and parts overseas buyers need, and discuss options for local supply. The point the company will emphasize at the show is that parts for a wide range of vehicles can be sourced from a single supplier. JNJ INTERNATIONAL handles parts for Korean vehicles as well as Japanese, Chinese, and European models. By supplying original equipment (OE) parts, OEM products, and aftermarket parts, the company aims to ease the purchasing burden on overseas wholesalers who would otherwise have to find a different supplier for each item. The process of selecting, ordering, and receiving parts will also be a key topic in buyer meetings. The company operates an online-offline integrated system that allows orders to be placed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. According to the company, overseas buyers can place orders regardless of the time difference with Korea, and the company uses its domestic logistics hub to handle delivery. The company is also pursuing memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with major local wholesalers. It plans to review the vehicle models and parts categories each wholesaler mainly handles and to identify items that can be supplied on a continuing basis using JNJ INTERNATIONAL's product range and logistics system. Signing MOUs is a goal of this exhibition; the specific counterparties and supply volumes have not been disclosed. Building on the buyer contacts secured at the exhibition, JNJ INTERNATIONAL plans to expand cooperation with regional hub wholesalers. Leveraging the convenience of ordering parts for various vehicle models in one place and its domestic logistics network, the company intends to convert individual product inquiries into ongoing business.



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