MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, marking a special milestone in his journey since moving to Los Angeles in 1994.

Sharing glimpses from the memorable occasion on Instagram, Ramsay described it as a“truly an honour” moment and thanked Lisa Vanderpump, Joel McHale, Kevin Frazier and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for making the morning incredible.

Ramsay wrote in the caption:“Truly an honour!!! Can't believe since I came to Los Angeles in 1994, I'd be standing here 32 years later on my own star on the @hwdwalkoffame. Thanks to @lisavanderpump @joelmchale @kevinfrazier and the @hollywoodchamberofcommerce for an incredible morning!! Gx.”

After rising to fame with a chain of restaurants, Ramsay, on the British television miniseries Boiling Point in 1999, became one of the best-known and most influential chefs in the world.

His media persona is defined by his fiery temper, aggressive behaviour, strict demeanour and frequent use of profanity, including insults and jokes about contestants and their cooking abilities.

He has presented television programmes about cookery, such as the British series Hell's Kitchen, Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares and The F Word, with Kitchen Nightmares winning the 2005 and 2008 British Academy Television Award for Best Feature.

He is part of the American versions of Hell's Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, MasterChef and MasterChef Junior, as well as Hotel Hell, Gordon Behind Bars, Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back and Next Level Chef.

Gordon and wife Tana, who married in 1996, welcomed Megan, their oldest daughter, in 1998; fraternal twins Holly Anna Ramsay and Jack Scott Ramsay in 1999; Matilda Ramsay (Tilly) in 2001; son Oscar James Ramsay in 2019; and son Jesse James Ramsay in 2023.

Ramsay marked his second day at the milestone age of 60 by sharing a shirtless picture on social media.

He took to Instagram, where he shared a monochrome picture of himself flaunting his muscular physique and abs.

In an enthusiastic message, Ramsay wrote:“Thank you everyone for the incredible birthday messages! Day 2 of being 60......LFG!!!!”