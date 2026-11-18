MENAFN - IANS) Colombo, Nov 19 (IANS) Sri Lanka's 2027 Budget maintains its government's commitment to fiscal discipline and debt reduction while accommodating higher investment and cyclone reconstruction spending, Fitch Ratings said.

In an assessment released on Wednesday, Fitch said the government's fiscal performance, including the outperformance of fiscal targets in 2026, was a key factor behind its September upgrade of Sri Lanka's sovereign rating to "B-" with a Stable Outlook from "CCC+."

The Budget targets a primary surplus of 2.3 per cent of GDP in 2027, down from an estimated 3.6 per cent in 2026, while the overall fiscal deficit is projected to widen to 4.5 per cent from 3.7 per cent.

Fitch said the lower surplus target reflected reduced revenue and higher capital spending but remained consistent with a debt-reduction path.

It added that further under-execution of capital expenditure could result in a higher surplus, reports Xinhua news agency.

Primary expenditure is budgeted at 13.6 per cent of GDP, exceeding the 13 per cent ceiling under the 2024 Public Financial Management Act.

The deviation mainly reflects cyclone reconstruction and increased public investment, including 260 billion rupees (about 780 million US dollars) carried forward for reconstruction work.

Fitch said the Budget was broadly aligned with International Monetary Fund program parameters, supporting the upcoming seventh review of Sri Lanka's Extended Fund Facility.

The current program ends in March 2027, with the government considering a possible follow-on arrangement.

Despite the fiscal improvements, vulnerabilities remain high. Fitch expects government debt to fall to around 92 per cent of GDP in 2026 from 115 per cent in 2022, but remain above the 55 per cent median for "B"-rated sovereigns.

The agency said sustained revenue gains, expenditure restraint and healthy primary surpluses would be essential to ensuring debt sustainability and supporting future sovereign rating improvements.