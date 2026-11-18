MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 19 (IANS) The USS George Washington, a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, has left the Middle East, reducing the number of US carrier strike groups in the region from three to two, a US Pacific Fleet spokesperson confirmed.

The Japan-based carrier has returned to the 7th Fleet after a three-month deployment in the Middle East and is now "conducting routine operations" in the Asia-Pacific region, said the spokesperson, Cmdr. Katie Koenig, on Wednesday (local time).

During the US conflict with Iran, US aircraft carriers have played a vital role in enforcing a naval blockade of Iranian ports, reports Xinhua news agency.

Earlier on Monday, the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier arrived in the Middle East amid continued tensions with Iran, a US official confirmed.

The carrier arrived in the area of responsibility of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Sunday, according to US media outlets.

It joined the USS George H.W. Bush and USS George Washington, which have been operating in the region since April and August, respectively. Now, USS George Washington is returning.

The US Navy's presence in the Arabian Sea now includes two aircraft carriers, 13 destroyers, two cruisers and a littoral combat ship, according to US media reports.

The deployment comes as diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran remain stalled and President Donald Trump weighs whether to resume large-scale military strikes against Iran.

Trump said last week that US forces remained ready for further military action, though the possibility of renewed military strikes on Iran is low.

The United States and Israel launched coordinated massive military strikes on Iran on February 28, triggering a prolonged conflict that has disrupted regional shipping and driven up global energy prices.