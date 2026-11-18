MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 19 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president and Member of Parliament Manickam Tagore on Thursday paid glowing tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary, recalling her remarkable contributions to nation-building, economic development, national integration and the welfare of the underprivileged sections of society.

In a post on the social media platform X, Tagore described Indira Gandhi as the“Iron Lady of India” and said her courage, vision and unwavering commitment to the country would continue to inspire generations.

Remembering the former Prime Minister with affection and respect, the TNCC president said Indira Gandhi had dedicated her entire life to safeguarding India's unity, sovereignty and secular credentials while working towards the progress and empowerment of the poor and ordinary citizens.

He highlighted several landmark initiatives undertaken during her tenure, particularly the nationalisation of banks and the Green Revolution, which played a transformative role in strengthening India's economy and laying a solid foundation for the country's subsequent development.

The nationalisation of major commercial banks in 1969 was aimed at expanding banking facilities and ensuring greater access to institutional credit for farmers, small entrepreneurs and economically weaker sections. Similarly, the Green Revolution helped India significantly increase agricultural production and move towards self-sufficiency in foodgrains, reducing its dependence on imports and strengthening national food security.

Tagore said Indira Gandhi's determination and commitment to protecting the country's unity and territorial integrity remained a source of inspiration for those committed to public service and national development.

He also recalled the supreme sacrifice made by the former Prime Minister, who was assassinated on October 31, 1984, while serving as the country's head of government.

Born on November 19, 1917, in Allahabad, now Prayagraj, Indira Gandhi was India's first and, so far, only woman Prime Minister. She served in office from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until her assassination in 1984. Her tenure witnessed several defining developments, including the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War and India's first nuclear test at Pokhran in 1974.

Her political legacy also remains the subject of debate, particularly over the Emergency imposed between 1975 and 1977.

The TNCC president reaffirmed the importance of remembering her contributions to India's development and her commitment to the welfare of the marginalised.

“May the glory and memory of Mother Indira live forever,” Tagore said in his tribute.