The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) foiled an unauthorised entry attempt at Terminal 3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Wednesday, November 18.

According to officials, the incident took place at around 3 pm at the terminal's departure gate. A man allegedly tried to enter the high-security airport terminal without possessing valid travel documents.

The CISF shared a video of the incident on social media platform X. The footage shows the individual attempting to push past security personnel stationed at the entrance.

Alert CISF Personnel Foil Forceful Entry Attempt at IGI Airport, Delhi!

Displaying exceptional alertness and prompt response, CISF personnel deployed at Departure Gate of Terminal-3, IGI Airport, swiftly apprehended an individual attempting to forcibly enter the terminal without valid travel documents. With the timely assistance of QRT personnel, the individual was intercepted within seconds, preventing unauthorised entry and averting a potential security breach.

The swift and coordinated action reflects the alertness, professionalism and operational preparedness of CISF personnel in safeguarding airport security.

@HMOIndia

@RamMNK

@CISFAirport

- CISF (@CISFHQrs) November 18, 2026

The man reportedly managed to move a few metres inside the terminal before security personnel caught up with him.

CISF Personnel And Quick Response Team Nab Him Within Seconds

The situation was brought under control after another armed CISF personnel joined the colleague who was attempting to stop the man. The Quick Response Team (QRT) also provided timely assistance, helping security personnel apprehend him within seconds.

The CISF said the coordinated response prevented unauthorised access and a possible security breach at the airport.

In its statement, the force highlighted the alertness, professionalism and preparedness of its personnel, adding that their prompt intervention ensured the situation did not escalate.

Man From Haryana Handed Over To Delhi Police

Following his apprehension, the man was handed over to the Delhi Police for further questioning, officials confirmed.

According to officials, the individual hails from Haryana. The incident has once again drawn attention to the security arrangements at IGI Airport, one of India's busiest aviation hubs.

Passengers entering airport terminals are required to produce valid travel documents and identity proof before being allowed inside. The incident also highlighted the importance of maintaining strict access controls at sensitive airport facilities.

The CISF's quick response ensured that the man's attempt to enter Terminal 3 without the necessary documents was stopped before he could gain further access.