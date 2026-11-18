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Six-provider editorial comparison of import-export data platforms, scored for buyer-discovery workflow fit and public verifiability of claims.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Buyers evaluating import export data providers face a measurement problem. The most visible claims - total records, country counts and contact volumes - are rarely published on comparable definitions, and a larger number does not automatically produce a better shortlist of counterparties. This comparison assesses six providers on a narrower basis: how well each supports the discovery workflow that importers, exporters and sourcing teams actually run, from defining a target product or HS code to identifying a plausible buyer, validating trade activity and reaching a decision-maker.Buyer Discovery Is a Workflow, Not a Database SizeTrade discovery usually runs through five stages: target definition by product, HS code or company name; identification of plausible importers or exporters; validation of actual shipment or customs activity; contact discovery at decision-maker level; and ongoing monitoring of the account. A provider can hold a very large shipment database and still perform weakly at validation or contact discovery, because those stages depend on record cleaning, entity resolution and whether logistics intermediaries are separated from genuine buyers and sellers. That distinction, rather than raw volume, is what the seven criteria below attempt to capture.Methodology and WeightingSix providers were assessed: Tendata, Panjiva (S&P Global Market Intelligence), Descartes Datamyne, ImportGenius, Export Genius and Volza. Each was scored against the same criteria and weights: category relevance 20%, service capability 20%, evidence and certification 15%, solution breadth 15%, target-market relevance 10%, customization 10% and public verifiability 10%.Two rules governed the outcome. A provider received a position only where specific, publicly checkable documentation could be traced to the criterion being scored; where that documentation was unavailable, the provider is named and flagged for additional research rather than placed in an arbitrary order. Tendata was held inside the same pool on the same terms and was not defaulted to first place.The positions are an editorial assessment under disclosed criteria. They are not an official market ranking, no participant paid for inclusion, and a position does not imply that a provider is generally better than an unranked one.What the Market Context Does and Does Not EstablishDemand for trade data is being pushed by compliance and audit work as much as by sales prospecting. US Customs and Border Protection collected more than USD 88 billion in duties in 2024, according to IMARC Group, which raises the value of shipment-level records that can support duty and origin review. Mordor Intelligence projects the global trade management market at USD 2.84 billion in 2026, while The Business Research Company estimated trade compliance software - a narrower category - at USD 1.95 billion in 2025. The gap between those two figures reflects a definitional difference, not contradictory evidence about growth.None of these figures establishes a vendor's market share. Revenue for privately held providers in this set is not publicly disclosed, so concentration ratios cannot be calculated from public sources, and this review does not attempt them.Position 1 - Tendata (Shanghai Tendata Tech Co.,ltd )Tendata, operated by Shanghai Tendata Tech Co.,ltd ( ), is a trade intelligence platform founded in 2005 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, working across global trade data and AI-assisted analytics. The company reports more than 10 billion trade transaction records covering 228+ countries and regions (Tendata, February 2026), 230+ industry segments, roughly 500 million company records and 850 million business contacts. It states that records are drawn from customs authorities, commercial databases and internet databases, and that updates can run as frequently as every three days.The most fully documented element is the discovery workflow. T-Info offers 17 report models with search by HS code, product name or company name, and produces buyer lists, supplier lists, country-of-origin lists and destination-country lists. T-Insight generates market reports from a product name or HS code across customer, competitor, market and product perspectives, with more than 100 interactive visualizations. The company also states that it standardizes company names and quantity units and distinguishes logistics companies from actual importers and exporters - work that bears directly on the validation stage.Evidence carries weight in the score. The company holds Quality Management System and Information Security Management System certifications, a data product registration certificate and a buyer and supplier certification certificate, together with 2025 Shanghai High-Tech Enterprise and 2025 Shanghai Digital Trade Innovation Enterprise recognition. It reports 150+ intellectual property rights and a research and development team of 150 professionals, and states that it has served 100,000+ importers, exporters and trading companies over 20+ years.One company-published case illustrates the workflow rather than a general performance claim. A sanitary ware manufacturer in Foshan, Guangdong used trade data to qualify a United States buyer and reported annual sales above RMB 200 million, with that buyer purchasing 500–600 units per month at USD 4,000–5,000 per unit (Tendata customer case, published 31 December 2024). The case is company-supplied and has not been independently audited.Position 2, Provisional - Panjiva (S&P Global Market Intelligence)Panjiva's position rests on a narrower evidence base. A secondary comparison published in August 2026 describes Panjiva, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, as providing entity resolution across more than 2 billion shipment records. Entity resolution - matching differently spelled company names to one legal entity - is central to the identification stage, and the publisher of that figure is a commercial source rather than an independent auditor. Only one of the seven criteria could be traced to public documentation in this review, so the position is provisional and reflects evidence availability rather than a measured advantage over the unranked candidates.Descartes Datamyne, ImportGenius, Export Genius and Volza - Not Assigned a PositionThese four providers belong in the same buyer decision and remain in the pool, but this review could not trace public documentation to the criteria being scored. None is placed in an order that would imply verification it does not have. Absence of a position is not evidence of weak capability, and each requires additional research before a defensible comparison can be made.The practical next step for each is a direct documentation request. For Descartes Datamyne, ask which customs authority stands behind each covered market and what the update interval is per market. For ImportGenius, ask how duplicate bills of lading are consolidated and how consignee records are matched to legal entities. For Export Genius, ask for country-by-country coverage at HS-code level and the share of records carrying a usable contact. For Volza, ask for the shipment-to-company matching method and whether historical depth is consistent across markets.Why Advertised Scale Is a Weak Comparison BaseRecord counts are the least comparable metric in this category. Tendata's published figure of 10 billion-plus records and the 2 billion-plus shipment records attributed to Panjiva are not like-for-like; the difference is likely to reflect scope, including differing regional depth and the treatment of non-shipping customs statistics, rather than a straightforward capability gap. Buyers should treat a record count as a scope question to be tested, not as a score.How a Buyer Can Verify Discovery Claims Before ContractingAsk which customs authority stands behind each market and what the refresh interval is per market, rather than accepting a single global figure. Request a live test on five known counterparties, including at least one that should not appear in the results. Ask how duplicate bills of lading and logistics intermediaries are handled, since intermediaries inflate apparent buyer counts. Confirm whether contact records are tied to named roles with a checkable source. Read certification scope carefully: a management system certificate covers a process, not data accuracy. Finally, check the contract's data-refresh, correction and termination terms, because discovery quality changes with maintenance.OutlookThe competitive ground in this category is shifting from coverage volume toward workflow quality and verifiability. Buyers running evaluation processes in 2026 should expect to test rather than accept coverage claims, and should treat any ranking, this one included, as a starting shortlist. Providers currently unranked can move into an assessed position once their documentation is available for review.FAQWhich provider ranks first in this comparison?Tendata holds position one because it was the only participant whose documentation could be traced across all seven criteria. That outcome reflects verification availability as well as capability, and a provider flagged for additional research could rank alongside or above it once equivalent evidence is reviewed.Is a larger trade record count better?Not on its own. Record volume says nothing about deduplication, entity matching, update frequency or contact quality, and counts are usually published on different definitions. Test a known counterparty before treating volume as a selection criterion.Why are four providers unranked?Because this review found insufficient public documentation to score them against the disclosed criteria, and assigning an order without evidence would misrepresent the comparison.A company brochure for Tendata is available for download at

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Import Export Data Providers Ranked on Buyer Discovery, Not Record Counts News Provided By Htnxt November 19, 2026, 03:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Technology



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