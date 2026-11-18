MENAFN - IANS) Rome/New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has highlighted how Indian innovation and Italian enterprise complement each other, and underscored the immense potential for collaboration across sectors like semiconductor, AI and automobile.

Addressing the Plenary Session of the 'Fourth India-Italy Business & Innovation Forum' in Rome, alongside Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, Goyal called upon businesses to look beyond traditional trade and explore new frontiers of economic and technological engagement.

“Together, let us co-create, co-invest and co-manufacture for the world,” Goyal said.

The minister said that 496 million people have been lifted out of extreme poverty in just 12 years.

“With a growing middle class, rising aspirations among its youth and increasing incomes, India is opening its doors wider to international trade and global partnerships,” he told the gathering.

“100 GW in nuclear energy capacity. $50 billion in semiconductor investments. $130 billion in projected annual semiconductor consumption by 2030. India is preparing for the technologies that will shape a Viksit Bharat,” Goyal highlighted.

During his interaction with startups at the India-Italy Innovation Forum in Rome, he said many Indian startups from all across the country were part of“our delegation and they got an opportunity to interact and network with Italian businesses”.

“I heard from both groups about how they grew their ideas and built a business around it. I urged both Indian and Italian startups to look to partner with each other in their respective markets and grow,” said Goyal.

“Opportunities and platforms like these are what young entrepreneurs must look out for. With persistence, you could land a big order that might rewrite the script of your business and your life!” He noted.

From space to semiconductors, manufacturing to modern technology, and clean energy to critical minerals, India and Italy are exploring new frontiers for collaboration.

“With greater opportunities for our businesses, startups, MSMEs, and a 20 billion euros trade target by 2029, we are ready to take this friendship to the next level,” Goyal maintained.

-IANS

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