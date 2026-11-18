MENAFN - IANS) United Nations, Nov 19 (IANS) India has drawn attention to Pakistan's military brass exploiting that country's natural resources to enrich themselves, rather than for their people, and touting them to US President Donald Trump.

India's Permanent Representative P. Harish said on Wednesday (local time) that this was exposed when Pakistan's military boss Field Marshal Asim Munir presented Trump with a collection of purported minerals.

Without naming Trump, Harish said, "Their Army Chief was seen last September, displaying a wooden box filled with mineral stones to foreign leaders, a clear indication of their Army's role in this exploitation".

He was speaking at an informal meeting of the Security Council on 'Natural Resources and Conflict: Strengthening Cooperation for Prevention and Peace' that was convened by Liberia, which will be next month's President of the Council.

The military's overwhelming pursuit of natural resources was the reason for the dismissal of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Harish said.

The Army's role in exploiting natural resources is "believed to be behind the recent dismissal of a provincial government in Pakistan and imposition of a state of emergency there", he said.

"Pakistanis would be served well if its real rulers, its military, use the country's natural resources for the benefit of their population rather than self-aggrandisement," he said.

In response to Pakistan's Deputy Permanent Representative Usman Jadoon raising the Indus Water Treaty, Harish accused Islamabad of misusing the discussion "to peddle its propaganda".

"Our position on the Indus Waters Treaty remains clear and consistent and has been articulated at multiple fora", he said.

Harish has stated several times in the past at the Security Council that the Indus Water Treaty will be kept in abeyance as long as Pakistan continues to use terrorism as "an instrument of state policy".

India suspended the 1960 Indus Water Treaty for sharing the waters of the river after Pakistan-based terrorists killed 24 people in the tourist resort of Pahalgam in a religiously motivated attack in April last year.