MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 19 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for medical treatment, with the hospital authorities expected to issue an official statement on his health condition later on Thursday.

The Governor was admitted to the hospital in Alwarpet on Wednesday night. According to reports, Arlekar is likely to remain in the hospital for two days, during which he will undergo medical treatment and observation. His wife and other family members are accompanying him at the hospital. Details regarding the nature of his illness and the treatment being administered have not yet been officially disclosed.

The hospital management is expected to release a medical bulletin providing further information about the Governor's health condition and the likely duration of his hospitalisation.

Arlekar's hospitalisation comes just days after his return from New Delhi, where he held discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on matters concerning Tamil Nadu.

The Governor had reportedly submitted a report to the Union Home Minister on November 13 regarding the prevailing law and order situation in the state. Earlier reports had indicated that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had sought details concerning the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu. During his recent visit to New Delhi, Arlekar met HM Shah.

He also attended the convocation ceremony of a private university before returning to Chennai on November 15.

Arlekar assumed additional charge as Tamil Nadu Governor in March this year following the appointment of his predecessor, R.N. Ravi, as the Governor of West Bengal.

Arlekar, who was then serving as the Governor of Kerala, was entrusted with the additional responsibility of Tamil Nadu. He continued to discharge his duties as the acting Governor for several months before being appointed the full-time Governor of Tamil Nadu in October.

Following his appointment, he was relieved of his responsibilities as Kerala Governor and has since been functioning as the constitutional head of Tamil Nadu.

His recent meeting with the Union Home Minister had attracted attention in political circles, particularly in the context of reports regarding the Centre seeking information on the state's law and order situation.

Meanwhile, further details regarding Arlekar's health, his recovery and the resumption of his official engagements are awaited. The hospital's anticipated medical bulletin is expected to provide clarity on his condition.