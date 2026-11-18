PM Modi Pays Tribute To Rani Lakshmibai On Her Birth Anniversary

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to Rani Lakshmibai on her birth anniversary, remembering her indomitable courage, self-respect and extraordinary valour in the fight against foreign rule, and said her story would continue to inspire generations of the country.

In a post shared on X, the Prime Minister described Rani Lakshmibai as the "valiant daughter of Mother India" and said she never compromised on her duty or self-respect, even in the most challenging circumstances. "On her birth anniversary, countless salutations to Rani Lakshmibai, the valiant daughter of Mother India. Even in the most trying circumstances, she never compromised on her duty or self-respect. The tale of her indomitable courage and extraordinary valor in the fight against foreign rule will continue to inspire every generation of the country to sacrifice everything for the motherland," PM Modi wrote.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to Rani Lakshmibai on her birth anniversary, remembering her courage, sacrifice and contribution to the country's freedom struggle.

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary also paid tributes to the Queen of Jhansi, remembering her extraordinary valour against British rule during the 1857 revolution and her supreme sacrifice for the motherland.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also remembered the fearless Queen of Jhansi, highlighting her resistance against British annexation and leadership during the Revolt of 1857.

Rani Lakshmibai, born Manikarnika Tambe on November 19, 1828, in Varanasi, was the Queen of the princely state of Jhansi and one of the prominent figures of the Indian Rebellion of 1857. She died in combat on June 18, 1858, at Kotah-ki-Serai near Gwalior.