CMA Awards 2026 Open With Emotional Tribute To Late Dolly Parton

The 2026 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards began on an emotional note as the ceremony paid tribute to late country music icon Dolly Parton, with host Lainey Wilson and singer Vince Gill performing her popular song 'I Will Always Love You' at the opening of the event, according to Billboard. Held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, the ceremony remembered Parton, who died at the age of 80 on August 25.

Opening the show, Wilson spoke about the late singer's contribution to music and the joy and inspiration she brought to people across generations.“Dolly gave us hope. Dolly gave us joy. Dolly gave us heart,” Wilson said. Recalling one of Parton's messages about compassion and togetherness, Wilson added,“We are all God's children who should always be there for one another. Now our Tennessee angel is with the angels. We will always love you," according to Billboard.

Following Wilson's tribute, the cameras turned towards Gill as the opening strains of 'I Will Always Love You', written by Parton in the early 1970s, filled the venue. Gill began the performance on his own, with Wilson later joining him to exchange verses. A black-and-white photograph of a smiling Parton was displayed behind the performers as they paid tribute to the late singer. The song, which Parton originally wrote and recorded, was later popularised internationally by Whitney Houston, whose version reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1992. Gill had also released a duet version of the song with Parton in 1995, according to Billboard.

The emotional performance brought the audience to its feet, with cameras capturing several artists singing along, including Taylor Swift and Luke Combs. The tribute concluded with a standing ovation from the audience. Wilson returned as the host of the CMA Awards for the third consecutive year. Going into the ceremony, Ella Langley led the nominations with nine nods following the success of her Hot 100 record-setting hit 'Choosin' Texas'. Miranda Lambert followed with seven nominations, while Kacey Musgraves and Ben West received five nominations each, according to Billboard. The 2026 CMA Awards were broadcast live on ABC and Disney+.