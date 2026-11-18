Healy Warns Sandpapergate Comments Could Taint Aussie Stars Legacies

Perth [Australia], November 19 (ANI): Australian cricket great Ian Healy believes Cameron Bancroft's latest revelations about the 2018 'Sandpapergate' scandal could tarnish the personal legacies of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon. Bancroft has reignited the 2018 'Sandpapergate' controversy by revisiting claims surrounding the ball-tampering scandal during Australia's tour of South Africa. The 33-year-old questioned the 2021 statement by Australia's pace quartet Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, who denied any knowledge of the use of a foreign object to alter the ball's condition. Healy said the controversy may affect their credibility, although he believes their on-field achievements remain largely unaffected.“I would say it taints their personal legacies; I don't think it's going to taint their performance legacies,” Healy said on SEN.“So they probably achieved some success with their skills, with a ball that's doing more than it was going to. That's a little bit of a part of their career legacy. Performance legacy, no. I think their performances stack up OK to what all the cricket world have been doing. Personally now, they're not as credible as they once were, unless they change something drastically in the next few days," Healy added.

Former Australia head coach Darren Lehmann has also come under scrutiny following Bancroft's fresh revelations about the 2018 'Sandpapergate' scandal. Bancroft alleged that Lehmann and former bowling coach David Saker knew about and encouraged the ball-tampering plan. Reflecting on the revelations, Healy urged Lehmann to speak out, criticising the team culture under his leadership.“If he's going to do it, now's the time... but I think the dots have been joined there too,” the former Test wicket-keeper told SEN.“It was an ugly underbelly with an average attitude, and he was in charge of it.” Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg announced on Wednesday that an "independent forum" will be established to let players share their testimonies and stories from the controversial South Africa tour eight years back. It was revealed that Bancroft had been informed by Greenberg of the forum before a public announcement of the same was made. Bancroft also confirmed that he would be attending the forum too, saying that "the fans deserve" to know the full extent of everything that transpired in South Africa. (ANI)