The global religious landscape could witness a major demographic shift over the next decade, with Muslims projected to overtake Christians as the world's largest religious group by 2035, according to projections by the Pew Research Center.

The study estimates that the world had approximately 2.02 billion Muslims and 2.27 billion Christians in 2020. However, the figures are expected to change considerably over the coming years.

By 2035, the Muslim population is projected to reach approximately 2.57 billion, while the Christian population is expected to stand at around 2.52 billion.

The projections are part of a wider study examining how the populations of seven major religious groups could change between 2020 and 2070. These include Muslims, Christians, Hindus, Buddhists, Jews, followers of other religions and people with no religious affiliation.

Higher Birth Rates Driving Muslim Population Growth

Higher fertility rates and a relatively younger population are among the primary factors behind the projected growth of the Muslim population.

According to Pew Research estimates, Muslim women had an average of 3.1 children during 2020–2025. The corresponding figure for Christian women stood at 2.5 children, while women belonging to other religious groups had an average of 1.6 children.

Researchers have pointed out that differences in birth rates play a considerably larger role in the projected growth than religious conversions or changes in religious identity.

Pew senior demographer Conrad Hackett highlighted the importance of fertility in explaining the trend, pointing out that births are the biggest factor behind the expanding Muslim population.

The study also suggests that both Muslims and Christians will continue to grow in absolute numbers. However, Islam is expected to expand at a considerably faster rate over the next five decades.

Muslim Population Could Reach 3.64 Billion by 2070

The demographic projections indicate that the gap between Muslims and Christians could widen further by 2070.

Pew Research estimates that the global Muslim population could increase from approximately 2.02 billion in 2020 to 3.64 billion by 2070, representing growth of nearly 80%.

In comparison, the Christian population is projected to rise from 2.27 billion to approximately 2.96 billion during the same period.

The changing religious distribution will also be influenced by population growth in sub-Saharan Africa, which is expected to account for a substantial share of the increase in both Muslim and Christian populations.

By 2070, more than half of the world's Christian population is projected to live in sub-Saharan Africa. The Democratic Republic of Congo is also expected to overtake the United States as the country with the largest Christian population.

The projections underline how differences in fertility rates, age structures and population growth could reshape the global religious landscape over the coming decades.