MENAFN - IANS) Kanyakumari, Nov 19 (IANS) An acute shortage of agricultural labourers has forced paddy farmers in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district to increasingly depend on mechanised transplantation, marking a significant shift from traditional cultivation practices as the Kumbapoo paddy season gets underway.

The declining availability of skilled agricultural workers, particularly women who have traditionally undertaken paddy transplantation, has emerged as a major challenge for farmers across the district.

With younger generations showing little interest in conventional agricultural activities, the number of experienced transplantation workers has steadily dwindled over the years, leaving farmers with limited alternatives. Mechanised transplantation has gained considerable ground in several paddy-growing areas, including Thazhakudy, Theroor and Chenbagaramanputhoor. Skilled machine operators from Mayiladuthurai district have also arrived in Kanyakumari to meet the growing demand.

According to farmers, nearly 80 per cent of paddy transplantation in and around Thazhakudy is now carried out using machines, while the proportion has reached around 90 per cent in Theroor.

Although mechanisation has helped farmers overcome labour shortages and reduce transplantation expenses, several cultivators continue to favour traditional methods owing to practical difficulties associated with machine-based operations.

While manual transplantation costs approximately Rs 5,250 per acre, mechanised transplantation costs around Rs 4,500. However, farmers pointed out that preparing nurseries suitable for machine transplantation requires additional expenditure, effort and specialised techniques. Improper transplantation by some machine operators has also become a concern.

Farmers are sometimes compelled to engage manual workers to plant seedlings in portions missed by machines, resulting in additional expenditure.

Fields with inadequate drainage facilities continue to pose operational challenges for agricultural machinery, necessitating manual transplantation in certain areas.

The increasing mechanisation of agricultural operations has also affected employment opportunities for rural women.

With the number of available agricultural working days declining, several women have shifted to non-agricultural occupations offering more regular employment.

This transition has further aggravated the shortage of experienced agricultural labourers, creating a cycle of increasing dependence on machinery.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Department has fixed a cultivation target of 5,650 hectares for the ongoing Kumbapoo paddy season in Kanyakumari district.

Paddy cultivation is predominantly concentrated in Thovalai, Agastheeswaram and Kalkulam taluks, where farmers are intensifying transplantation activities.

The growing dependence on agricultural machinery reflects the changing rural employment landscape in Kanyakumari, where sustaining traditional paddy cultivation is becoming increasingly challenging amid shrinking labour availability and changing occupational preferences.