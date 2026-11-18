MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Veteran and legendary actress Asha Parekh remembered her dear friend and late actress Shammi with affection as she attended the premiere of RAQS, directed by Shammi's son Iqbaal Rizzvi.

Recalling the time she spent with the veteran actress, Asha in an exclusive conversation with IANS, said she continues to miss her and wished she could have been present to see the film.

Asked about her memories of Shammi, Asha said,“Unke saath jo waqt guzara hai, achha waqt tha. Yaad aati hai, and it's a very good time. I'm just happy to see it. I wish she was here.” (The time I spent with her was a good time. I miss her. It was a very good time. I'm just happy to see it. I wish she was here)

Asha also praised RAQS, saying the film deserved to be watched and appreciated.“Raqs bahut achhi picture hai, logon ko dekhna chahiye, usse baais lena chahiye. Aur Iqbaal Rizzvi ne bahut achhi direction ki hai, story bahut achhi hai aur bachchon ne bahut achha kaam kiya hai,” she said. (RAQS is a very good film. People should watch it and take inspiration from it. Iqbaal Rizzvi has directed it very well, the story is very good and the children have done a very good job)

For the uninitiated, Shammi, who was one of Hindi cinema's familiar character actors and was fondly known as“Shammi aunty” in the film industry.

Born as Nargis Rabadi, she began her film career in 1949 with Ustad Pedro and went on to work in more than 200 films. She appeared in popular movies including Half Ticket, Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai, Jab Jab Phool Khile, Ittefaq, Khuda Gawah, Coolie No. 1, Gopi Kishan and Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Shammi was equally popular on television, particularly for her comic performances. She was remembered as Chhoti Nani in Dekh Bhai Dekh and also appeared in shows such as Zabaan Sambhal Ke, Shrimaan Shrimati, Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh and Filmi Chakkar. Her final film appearance was in Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi in 2013.

Shammi passed away in Mumbai on March 6, 2018, after a prolonged illness. She was 88 at that time. Asha Parekh shared a long friendship with Shammi. They worked together in films including Dil Deke Dekho in 1959, Teesri Manzil in 1966, Pagla Kahin Ka in 1970, Jawan Mohabbat in 1971 and Sar Ankhon Par in 1999.

–IANS

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