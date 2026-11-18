Actress Keerthy Suresh has reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding Radhika Apte's comments about her experience working in a Telugu film. During a recent press conference, Keerthy clarified her earlier remarks and stated that she would never disrespect her culture or traditions.

Keerthy Suresh Clarifies Her Earlier Remarks

The controversy began when Radhika Apte, during an interview with Zoom while promoting her Netflix series Akka, spoke about one of her challenging experiences in Telugu cinema. She recalled working in a film where her character had to marry her maternal uncle. Radhika also expressed discomfort about romancing a much older actor and described the film's setting as patriarchal.

#KeerthySuresh's Response to #RadhikaApte's speech regarding asking to marrying your own Uncle!!

#SathyavanSavithiri VCD (@VCDtweets) November 19, 2026

Keerthy Suresh, who was present during that interview, explained that marrying a maternal uncle was a practice associated with Tamil and Telugu cultures.

Recently, at a press conference for her upcoming film Sathyavan Savithiri, Keerthy was asked why she did not step in to explain the cultural context when Radhika made those comments.

Responding to the question, Keerthy said, "Honestly, first I didn't even understand what she was saying. Then I understood that she is talking about the culture."

She further clarified, "That culture is not there in Kerala. So, with all due respect, I will never let down our culture sir." She explained that her intention was simply to provide information about the traditions followed in different regions and not to defend or disrespect anyone.

Radhika Apte's Remarks Sparked Controversy

Although Radhika did not reveal the film's name, social media users speculated that she was referring to the 2014 Telugu film Legend, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Following her comments, several fans criticised the actress, while an old interview in which she expressed gratitude for being part of the film also resurfaced online.

Keerthy's latest clarification has once again sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some users have supported her explanation, others continue to debate the original conversation.

Meanwhile, Sathyavan Savithiri, starring Keerthy Suresh and Mysskin, is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20, 2026.