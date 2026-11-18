MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangzhou Inc. (“Fangzhou” or the“Company”) (HKEX: 06086), a leading provider of AI‐driven Internet healthcare solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical General Factory (“Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical”) at its 2026 Double 12 Partner Conference in Guangzhou, as the companies seek to expand AI-powered healthcare services and develop new digital marketing solutions.









Fangzhou and Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Launch AI-Powered Chronic Disease Management Initiative

The conference brought together industry experts, pharmaceutical partners and healthcare professionals to explore opportunities in AI-powered digital marketing and full-lifecycle health management.

At the conference, Fangzhou presented the latest developments in its“AI + Chronic Disease Services” strategy. The Company has expanded AI applications across health monitoring, patient follow-up and health education, while upgrading its AI Health Manager, AI Medication Assistant and AI pre-consultation tools to further enhance services for patients and physicians.

“Digital transformation is not simply about upgrading individual tools, but about reshaping how healthcare services are delivered,” said Mr. Wang Haijiao, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fangzhou.“Our focus is on leveraging our medical resources and technology capabilities to deliver practical, high-quality care solutions for our users.”

Wang added that Fangzhou plans to work more closely with partners to develop integrated services covering online health assessments, one-on-one follow-up support, professional health guidance and prescription fulfillment.

Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical is an established Chinese drug manufacturer with businesses spanning antibiotics, reproductive health and traditional Chinese medicine, as well as development pipeline of innovative oncology treatments. The partnership will focus on developing a digital marketing ecosystem and exploring new business models by combining Fangzhou's AI-powered healthcare capabilities and broad service reach with Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical's product portfolio and industry expertise. Wang added that the companies hope to improve access to medical innovations while extending healthcare services across the patient lifecycle.

Kong Jian, Party Secretary and Chairman of Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical, said the two companies have built a strong foundation through more than a decade of collaboration. He described the new agreement as an opportunity to establish a model for AI-powered chronic disease services and jointly develop digital marketing capabilities that make quality healthcare more accessible.

Looking ahead, Fangzhou will continue strengthening its position as a“full-lifecycle personal health service partner,” expanding its AI-powered chronic disease services and working with pharmaceutical companies and other industry partners to improve healthcare accessibility and efficiency across China.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (HKEX: 06086) is China's leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 59.8 million registered users and 282,000 physicians (as of June 30, 2026). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and AI‐enabled precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit .

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Disclaimer: This press release contains forward‐looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.

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