MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 19 (IANS) Several districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy rain on November 23 and 24, even as Cyclone Akvan, which has intensified over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to cross the eastern coast between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Puri in Odisha on Friday.

The Meteorological Department said the cyclonic system, which developed over the central parts of the southern Bay of Bengal, had undergone a change in its trajectory and intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm.

According to the latest forecast, the cyclone is expected to move in a north-northwestward direction before making landfall between Narsapur and Puri on Friday afternoon. Wind speeds are likely to reach 110 kmph during landfall.

Despite the intensification of the cyclonic system over the Bay of Bengal, most parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, are likely to experience predominantly dry weather on Thursday. However, districts situated along the Western Ghats could receive light rainfall.

The weather department has forecast a significant increase in rainfall activity across several parts of Tamil Nadu from November 23, with southern and coastal districts likely to witness heavy showers.

Heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts on November 23.

The rainfall activity is expected to continue on November 24, with Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukkottai districts likely to receive heavy showers.

The forecast indicates that the Cauvery delta and southern districts will experience a fresh spell of rainfall after the prevailing dry weather conditions across large parts of the state.

While Cyclone Akvan is not expected to make landfall along the Tamil Nadu coast, the forecast of widespread rainfall in the coming days assumes significance for agricultural districts, particularly the Cauvery delta region, where farming operations are closely linked to northeast monsoon activity.

Chennai, meanwhile, is expected to remain largely dry on Thursday, with the immediate impact of the cyclonic system likely to be concentrated farther north along the eastern coastline. The movement and intensity of the cyclone remain crucial factors in determining subsequent weather conditions across the region.

Residents in districts where heavy rainfall has been forecast should closely follow subsequent weather bulletins, as the rainfall distribution and intensity could change depending on atmospheric developments.