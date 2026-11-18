Global Markets Poised for 2027 Rally Despite Slowing Earnings Growth

Global stock markets are expected to extend their rally in 2027 despite corporate earnings growth slowing sharply across major economies, as moderating inflation, bond yields and oil prices are likely to support equity valuations, according to Goldman Sachs Research. The firm expects the equity bull market to continue, although investors may face greater volatility and increasingly need to focus on companies capable of sustaining earnings growth as expansion becomes more limited.

Goldman Sachs forecasts a total return of 16 per cent for the S & P 500 over the next 12 months as of November 12. Japan's TOPIX is expected to deliver 24 per cent, while the MSCI Emerging Markets index is projected to return 21 per cent. Europe's STOXX 600 is forecast to generate a 13 per cent return in US dollar terms over the same period.

"We expect equities to generate positive returns, albeit with higher volatility than in recent years," Peter Oppenheimer, Chief Global Equity Strategist and Head of Macro Research in Europe, said in the report. "We expect investors to seek companies that can sustain growth as it becomes more scarce," he added.

However, earnings growth is expected to slow considerably in 2027. US corporate earnings growth is estimated to decline from 36 per cent to 11 per cent, while Europe's growth rate could fall from around 18 per cent to 7 per cent. Japan's is projected to slow from 24 per cent to 9 per cent, while Asia's could decline from nearly 80 per cent to below 30 per cent. The report attributed the expected slowdown in earnings growth partly to slower capital expenditure growth by large technology companies, which could weigh on businesses supplying AI infrastructure. Moderating energy prices are also expected to put pressure on earnings in the energy sector.

However, the moderation in technology valuations has opened up potential investment opportunities. Following recent market declines, global technology stocks are trading near the 20th percentile of their valuation range over the past 20 years. Goldman Sachs said this could create opportunities in US hyperscalers, power companies, Korean memory chipmakers and businesses involved in optical networking and physical AI. Beyond technology, the firm also sees opportunities in defensive sectors such as utilities, telecommunications and healthcare, particularly among companies that could benefit from lower bond yields. It cautioned that risks to its economic growth outlook were tilted towards the downside, making companies with stable earnings and strong balance sheets important. Lower energy prices could particularly benefit Europe because of its greater dependence on imported energy. Goldman Sachs expects the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank to move towards interest rate cuts in late 2027, potentially supporting lower bond yields and equities.