GTA 6 Finally Launches In India Ending Thirteen Years Of Anticipation

The wait is finally over for gaming enthusiasts as Rockstar Games' highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) officially launched in India at midnight on Thursday, bringing an end to more than 13 years of anticipation since the release of its predecessor, GTA V, in September 2013. Estimated to have cost upwards of USD 1 billion to develop, the latest instalment in the popular video game franchise has already generated approximately USD 1.1 billion in pre-order revenue, according to digital intelligence company Sensor Tower, making it the largest pre-order launch in history.

The game, which was released across regions at midnight local time, is currently available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Players can also access it on Xbox One through Xbox Cloud Gaming. However, Rockstar Games has not yet released the PC version or announced a confirmed launch date for it. Depending on the console, players may require up to 212GB of available storage space to install GTA 6.

In India, the Standard Edition of GTA 6 is priced at Rs 5,999, while the Ultimate Edition costs Rs 7,499. The Ultimate Edition includes additional vehicles, weapons, outfits and other in-game benefits alongside the content available in the Standard Edition, according to the Mashable website. Like its predecessor, GTA 6 features more than one main protagonist. The game is set in the fictional Vice City, based on Miami, Florida, and centres on criminal couple Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos.

The new instalment is expected to feature even more crime and violence than previous editions. Reports suggest that completing the main storyline could take approximately 50 hours, while achieving 100 per cent completion could require as many as 200 hours. The game's map is expected to be roughly twice the size of the one featured in GTA V, with hundreds of enterable buildings, more than 170 animal species and enhanced artificial intelligence (AI), potentially making it the most realistic instalment in the franchise to date.