MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The Trump administration has announced the creation of a new federal Threat Disruption Center designed to interrupt the financial pathways used by overseas criminal groups behind scams, cybercrime, and sextortion. The initiative focuses on speeding up the time between when victims report fraud and when authorities and financial institutions can take action to halt payments and disrupt laundering efforts.

The center was unveiled Wednesday by the Homeland Security Task Force's National Coordination Center, co-led by the U.S. Departments of Homeland Security and Justice. It will coordinate with more than 30 federal agencies and over 440 state and local partners, and it will also work with banks and crypto platforms to reduce scam victims' ability to keep funds flowing to criminal networks.

The Threat Disruption Center aims to stop scam operators by targeting payment flows to foreign criminal networks behind fraud and sextortion. It will operate across a large network of federal, state, and local partners and coordinate with banks and crypto platforms. TRM Labs was selected to provide the Ardence investigative platform used to map scam networks and identify victims. The program is tied to a March 2026 executive order directing federal agencies to partner with private companies to combat online fraud and cybercrime.

Key takeawaysWhy the new center is being built

According to the Homeland Security Task Force, the Threat Disruption Center was created under a March 2026 executive order that instructed federal agencies to work more closely with private-sector partners to counter online fraud and other cybercrime targeting Americans.

The administration's core premise is that speed can limit how much money criminals can extract and how effectively they can move stolen funds. Heith Janke, operations director of the FBI's Criminal Branch, emphasized the operational advantage criminals gain from delays:“Every hour between a victim's report and a response gives criminals more time to launder stolen funds and identify their next target.”

That framing points to a broader challenge facing fraud enforcement-once funds leave a victim's account, the window for reversal, freezing, or recovery often narrows. The center's design therefore concentrates not only on investigations, but on faster coordination that can translate reports into earlier disruption.

How partnerships will work across government and industry

The center's stated mandate includes helping a wide coalition of agencies track scam activity and coordinate response efforts. The announcement says it will work with banks and crypto platforms as part of an effort to stop payments reaching scam networks.

While specific operational workflows were not detailed in the announcement, the emphasis on financial institutions and crypto platforms signals an intent to bridge intelligence and enforcement with the practical mechanics of transactions-particularly where fraud funds can move quickly across banking channels and crypto-related rails.

The U.S. law enforcement focus also reflects the scale of fraud. The FBI stated that it received about 453,000 reports of online fraud in 2025, with reported losses exceeding $17.7 billion. The initiative is presented as a response to that burden and to the persistence of organized scam operations.

TRM Labs and the Ardence platform

Blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs was named as the center's main private-sector partner. TRM said it will provide and maintain Ardence, the investigative platform the center will use to map scam networks and identify victims. In addition, TRM stated that it would deliver engineering and investigative support.

TRM's CEO and co-founder, Esteban Castano, argued that scammers typically do not stop after one successful payment.“These scammers rarely stop after one payment - they drain a victim's savings, or their retirement, over months and years,” he said, adding that earlier intervention can change the outcome:“Stepping in sooner changes everything: a warning before the next payment, a scam website removed before it victimizes another family, or stolen funds frozen while they can still be recovered.”

This matters for investors, traders, and users of financial services because the enforcement posture described here is less about prosecuting after the fact and more about interrupting flows during the fraud lifecycle. When platforms and financial institutions can act sooner-whether by flagging suspicious activity, restricting transfers, or supporting investigations-the odds of successful recovery improve, and criminal monetization may be constrained.

Crypto and overseas scam operations in the enforcement spotlight

The announcement also situates the Threat Disruption Center within a wider enforcement narrative around global scam infrastructure and fraud proceeds. Earlier this year, the Justice Department estimated that overseas scam centers cost Americans about $10 billion a year, attributing losses to schemes that include crypto and online investment fraud.

That estimate highlights an asymmetry that the new center is trying to address: fraud networks operate across borders and often rely on fast movement of funds, while victims and responders may face delays from reporting, verification, and coordination. By combining intelligence mapping, victim identification, and collaboration with financial and crypto-related actors, the center is positioned as a mechanism to reduce that operational mismatch.

Earlier coverage from Cointelegraph referenced the dismantling of a crypto scam network that stole tens of millions, underscoring the recurring role of cryptocurrency in large-scale fraud operations.

For observers, the key question is how quickly the Threat Disruption Center can translate reports into coordinated actions-particularly involving banks and crypto platforms-and what measurable impact it will have on recovery rates and payment interruption. As the program ramps up, the industry will be watching for clearer operational standards for collaboration, along with updates on how Ardence is used to identify networks and connect reporting to timely disruption.

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