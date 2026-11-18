MENAFN - Asia Times) As 21 APEC leaders gather in Shenzhen for the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, Vietnamese General Secretary and State President To Lam held a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines.

Given its timing, the encounter carries strategic implications for the future direction of Vietnam–China relations. The meeting comes amid significant shifts in the international environment.

US-China relations appear to be shifting from confrontation toward managed competition, with both sides committing to building “constructive strategic stability.” Meanwhile, a thaw in Japan-China relations remains elusive. The outcome of the US midterm elections also raises important questions for the region.

The new US Congress is unlikely to bring about major adjustments to the Trump administration's tariff policy, much of which falls under executive authority.

In addition, the 49th ASEAN Summit, scheduled for 15-17 November 2026 in the Philippines, ended without an agreement on the long-awaited Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC).

All of these developments make sustained dialogue between Hanoi and Beijing particularly important.

Understanding the meeting's significance requires looking at China's place in Vietnam's broader foreign policy. Hanoi's approach centers on safeguarding its national interests at the highest level, with peace, independence, self-reliance and self-strengthening as its foundations.

Against this backdrop, closer ties with China should not be interpreted as evidence that Vietnam is tilting towards Beijing. Nor does Hanoi's expanding engagement with the US and Western partners necessarily signal an attempt to “escape China's orbit.” Both interpretations oversimplify Vietnam's foreign policy approach.

Vietnam is striving to broaden its strategic options by cultivating ties with various partners based on the specific strengths each side brings. China, for instance, has clear advantages in infrastructure, industrial capacity, geographical proximity, market size and logistics.

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Meanwhile, the US and European partners can provide better opportunities in technology, high-quality investment, markets and security cooperation. Therefore, Hanoi's key question is not choosing between China and the West, but maximizing the benefits of cooperation with each while ensuring no single relationship unduly narrows its room for strategic maneuver.

First, the meeting took place as Vietnam prepares to host APEC in 2027. Hanoi sees APEC 2027 as an opportunity to raise its international profile, demonstrate a more proactive role in regional governance, deepen economic integration and attract investment. The event is also particularly important to Vietnam's economic ambitions, especially its target of achieving 10% GDP growth in 2027.

Vietnam and China have pledged to support each other in hosting APEC in 2026 and 2027. Both sides want to maintain a constructive atmosphere and ensure continuity in the APEC agenda. This shared responsibility is another reason for the two governments to keep stable bilateral relations.

Second, the meeting provided an opportunity to follow up on the commitments made during General Secretary To Lam's state visit to China in April 2026.

Taking place roughly seven months later, the APEC encounter offered a timely occasion to review progress and identify areas requiring further attention. Within this broad cooperative framework, two issues stood out as particularly important in Hanoi's discussions with Beijing.

On railway connectivity, Vietnam has continued to urge China to accelerate cooperation on three railway projects. Initial steps have been taken on the Lao Cai–Hanoi–Hai Phong railroad project, but overall progress is still slower than expected.

On August 24, 2026, Vietnam's National Assembly approved increasing the project's total investment from 203.23 trillion VND ($7.72 billion) to 289.33 trillion VND ($11 billion). For the Dong Dang–Hanoi and Mong Cai–Ha Long–Hai Phong routes, both countries signed an agreement in March 2026 to support planning for standard-gauge railway lines.

Beyond serving domestic transport needs, these railway lines could facilitate freight transit to China and even provide convenient overland access to European markets. However, their tangible benefits will hinge on operational capacity, investment structures, seamless connectivity, and project efficiency.

At the same time, contractor arrangements and financing models, particularly loan agreements with China, will remain critical factors to watch.

Trade imbalance

Narrowing the trade imbalance was another key priority in Vietnam's bilateral talks with China. Official data shows that Vietnam imported approximately US$187.34 billion worth of goods from China in the first nine months of 2026, while exports to the Chinese market amounted to around $65.86 billion.

This left Vietnam with a trade deficit of approximately $121.48 billion, up 43% year on year. By contrast, the US remained Vietnam's largest export market, with exports reaching approximately $140 billion, while imports from the US stood at around $17.38 billion. Consequently, Vietnam recorded a trade surplus of approximately $122.62 billion with the US, up 23.8% from the same period last year.

If bilateral trade continues to expand with Chinese imports outpacing Vietnamese exports, widening the deficit further, economic ties could face growing structural imbalances and asymmetrical benefits. At the same time, these figures risk drawing heightened scrutiny over potential transshipment and rules of origin in US tariff investigations.

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Against this backdrop, Hanoi used the sideline talks to push for broader market access for Vietnamese products in China, while both sides pledged to translate existing commitments into tangible cooperation across logistics, the green economy, digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

Going forward, however, scrutiny will be needed to see whether these commitments translate into tangible outcomes without deepening Vietnam's reliance on Chinese industrial inputs, which risks trapping domestic production in low value-added segments and eroding Hanoi's leverage during maritime disputes.

In addition, the APEC sideline encounter served as a vital“safety valve” in Vietnam-China relations, especially on the South China Sea issue. During the meeting, both sides continued to exchange views on maritime issues as COC negotiations remain unresolved.

Vietnam has a particular interest in ensuring that the COC remains substantive and consistent with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Ultimately, the sideline meeting helped sustain momentum in Vietnam–China ties and showcased General Secretary To Lam's pragmatic approach to using diplomacy in service of national strategic goals, offering Hanoi a crucial avenue to maintain direct dialogue, manage friction points and reinforce bilateral commitments.

Nguyen Thanh Long is a researcher and analyst holding a Master's in international relations from Ho Chi Minh City University. He writes commentaries and strategic analyses on Northeast Asia, China, North Korea, South China Sea disputes, and regional trade for outlets such as East Asia Forum, Asia Times, and Modern Diplomacy.

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