SANTIAGO, Chile – In 2025, poverty by income affected 24.4 percent of the population in Latin America (a reduction of 1.1 percentage points relative to 2024), while multidimensional poverty decreased from 20.3 percent to 19.4 percent of the population, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) reported today. However, gaps by gender, age, and ethnic and racial condition persist and in some cases increased in the region, stated the United Nations regional organization.

Poverty by income disproportionately affects women, young people, Indigenous People, Afrodescendents, and those living in rural areas, the Commission warns. Without pension income in 2025, poverty among older persons would have been 41.8 percent, that is, 31.4 percentage points above the rate recorded.

The poverty rate among women aged 20 to 59 (19.6%) was 4 percentage points higher than that of men in the same age range (15.6%), and the poverty rate in rural areas (36.8%) is 15.1 percentage points higher than that recorded in urban areas (21.7%). Poverty among children is one of the most acute expressions of inequality in the region: 37.3 percent of girls, boys, and adolescents aged 0 to 17 are living in poverty, and 14.4 percent in extreme poverty, ECLAC reports.

Likewise, among the ten countries with information on ethnic condition, the poverty rate among the Indigenous population reaches 40.9 percent, more than double that recorded among the non-Indigenous and non-Afrodescendent population (17.2%).

According to the report, income inequality decreased slightly between 2019 and 2025. The average Gini index of 15 countries in Latin America dropped from 0.461 in 2019 to 0.443 in 2025 (−0.7% annually). However, it remains high in comparison to other regions, as emphasised by the United Nations regional organisation in its report focused on the social protection of older persons, particularly regarding the sustainability of pension systems.

Pension systems protect older people from falling into poverty

According to the study, the sustainability of pension systems is understood as the capacity to maintain, with financial sustainability, the coverage commitments and sufficiency of entitlements for current and future generations, such that none of these dimensions put the others at risk.

Today, pension systems face various challenges, including low coverage (55% of the region's workforce did not contribute to pension systems in 2024) and the sufficiency of entitlements (the average amount of contributory pensions was equal to 1.3 times the average minimum wage in the region for 14 countries in 2024). The public spending on pensions increased from 4.3 percent to 4.9 percent of GDP between 2014 and 2024.

In addition, the lower employment rate of women with regard to men (50% compared to 72%), as well as differences in employment income received by women (22.8% less, on average), create pension gender gaps, the Commission explains. In this way, women have less coverage than men (a difference of 7.2 percentage points) and receive pension amounts that are 11.5 percent lower.

In the last two decades, eight countries in the region have incorporated mechanisms to reduce gender gaps in pension systems, including recognition of care work.

Likewise, the coverage of non-contributory pension systems increased from 4.7 to 33.6 percent of the population aged 65 and over between 2000 and 2024. These systems play a fundamental role in expanding social protection and reducing the gender gap; however, their amounts tend to be low, the Commission warns.

Given the accelerated aging of the population, high employment informality, and recurring economic crises that affect social protection of the older population, it is essential to safeguard the sustainability of pension systems, says ECLAC. It is necessary to include a gender perspective and the recognition of care to reduce pension gaps; and to strengthen investment and social institutionality, state capacities, and governance, ECLAC concludes.

The good news, according to the Social Panorama 2026, is that after 45 years of pension reform in Latin America, progress has been observed toward greater solidarity and a strengthened role of the state.

ECLAC emphasises that the governance of pension policies is a fundamental factor to increasing their effectiveness and sustainability, and it is a dimension that must be integrated from the outset of reforms.

Finally, the report indicates that central government social public spending has tended to stabilise at 11.6 percent of GDP, although with significant heterogeneity among countries and subregions. The weight of social spending in total public spending has also remained stable (53.3%).

The Caribbean shows somewhat lower levels: social spending was at 11.2 percent of GDP in 2025, representing 41.5 percent of total public spending.

Spending on social protection in Latin America had the hightest relative weight within social spending in 2025, followed by education and healthcare.