MENAFN - Nam News Network)

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (NNN-Anadolu) -- US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Washington does not need help from China or Russia to end the war with Iran, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

“We don't need any help. We've defeated their navy, we've defeated their air force, we've defeated their anti-aircraft,” Trump told Fox News in Shenzhen, China ahead of his trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He said Iran's missiles are“down to about 12, 13 per cent of what they were, and they want to make a deal, so I don't need help. I'm not going to go in asking for any help.”

Trump said the US has“total control of the Hormuz Strait.”

He added that China and Russia have“treated us very well” and have not“put ships in the water.”

On talks with Tehran, Trump said:“They want to make a deal, but I want a deal that can be lasting.”

“I'm going to finish it off -- soon. I mean, one way or the other, we'll finish it off,” he added.

Asked why it is an advantage to meet Xi and Putin together, he said:“Because they work together. They have a relationship.”

“China needs energy very badly and Russia has energy, and all of a sudden that took place. But I think we're doing real well. They both like Trump,” he added.

Regional tensions remain high amid the US-Israeli war on Iran, which began with joint strikes on Feb 28. Tehran retaliated with attacks on Israel and Gulf countries that host US bases.

The US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding in June, but it was never fully implemented because of disagreements over freedom and security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for energy supplies and goods. Clashes have resumed from time to time since July.

The war has killed thousands and pushed up oil and gas prices worldwide.

--NNN-ANADOLU