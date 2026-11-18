MENAFN - GetNews)"Low-Cost Carrier Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the LCC Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad – Nov 18th, 2026 - According to Mordor Intelligence, the low-cost carrier market is valued at USD 330.24 million in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 704.58 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 16.36% during the 2026–2031 forecast period. Growth is supported by demand for affordable air travel, expanding point-to-point connectivity, and airline operating models focused on controlling costs.

Price-sensitive leisure travel and visiting-friends-and-relatives (VFR) traffic continue to support passenger demand for low-fare services. Low-cost carriers are also expanding their networks through liberalized air service agreements, which allow them to connect additional city pairs and serve routes beyond established aviation hubs.

Operational efficiency remains central to the market. Airlines use standardized aircraft fleets, high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times, and direct digital booking channels to manage operating expenses and generate additional revenue through separately priced services. However, aircraft and engine supply constraints, fuel price volatility, and environmental compliance costs continue to present challenges.

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Key Trends Shaping the Low-Cost Carrier Market

Growing Demand for Affordable Leisure and VFR Travel: Demand from price-sensitive leisure travelers and people visiting friends and relatives supports the expansion of low-cost air services. These passenger groups often prioritize affordable fares, encouraging airlines to maintain competitive pricing and expand services across established and emerging travel corridors. Mobile platforms also allow carriers to promote fares and additional services directly to customers.

Single-Type Fleet Strategies Supporting Cost Efficiency: Low-cost carriers increasingly rely on standardized aircraft fleets to simplify pilot training, maintenance, spare-parts management, and crew scheduling. Narrowbody aircraft remain central to this operating model because they support frequent services across domestic and regional routes. Fleet commonality also helps airlines manage operating expenses and maintain consistent aircraft utilization.

Liberalized Air Service Agreements Expanding Connectivity: Changes to bilateral air service agreements and regional aviation policies are creating opportunities for low-cost carriers to introduce additional point-to-point routes. These arrangements can improve access to underserved city pairs and reduce reliance on congested connecting hubs. Network expansion across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa is supporting the development of new domestic and international services.

Digital Distribution and Ancillary Revenue Growth: Direct online booking channels allow airlines to manage customer relationships and retain greater control over ticket sales and additional services. Mobile applications and airline websites also support the sale of seat selection, baggage, meals, and other optional products. These ancillary revenue streams help carriers improve revenue per passenger while maintaining competitive base fares.

Low-Cost Carrier Market Segmentation Analysis

By Aircraft Type

Narrowbody

Widebody

By Destination

Domestic

International

By Haul Length

Short-Haul

Medium-Haul

Long-Haul

By Distribution Channel

Online Direct

Travel Agency

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Low-Cost Carrier Market Key Players and Competitive Landscape

The low-cost carrier market remains fragmented, with airlines competing through fare structures, route networks, aircraft utilization, and ancillary revenue strategies. Regional operating conditions and regulatory requirements influence competitive positioning, while investments in digital booking platforms and fleet planning support operating efficiency.

Key players include:

Southwest Airlines Co.

Ryanair

AirAsia Group Berhad

IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation Limited)

easyJet PLC

JetBlue Airways Corporation

Spirit Airlines

Norse Atlantic ASA

Wizz Air Group

Jetstar Airways Pty Ltd

Conclusion

The low-cost carrier market is expected to record strong growth through 2031, supported by demand for affordable air travel, expanding international connectivity, and the continued development of digital distribution and ancillary revenue channels. Standardized fleets and high aircraft utilization remain important to the cost structures of low-cost airlines.

However, aircraft and engine supply constraints, volatile jet fuel prices, workforce shortages, and rising environmental compliance requirements may affect fleet expansion and operating margins. Airlines will need to balance competitive fares with cost management and regulatory requirements.

Overall, continued demand for leisure and VFR travel, combined with network expansion and operational efficiency measures, is expected to support the low-cost carrier market during the forecast period.

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