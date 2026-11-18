MENAFN - GetNews) TFT Handyman provides home repairs, property maintenance, renovations and outdoor construction in Dandenong and surrounding areas. Services include fencing, roof and gutter cleaning, decks, pergolas, garden structures and NDIS ramp installation. With over 25 years of experience, SGS certification, NDIS registration, free quotes and consultations, TFT Handyman supports homeowners and property investors across Melbourne's South East.

DANDENONG, VIC - Nov. 18, 2026 - TFT Handyman, an engineer-led home services business, is providing residents and property owners with a reliable handyman in Dandenong and across Melbourne's East and South East. Backed by more than 25 years of experience in civil engineering, project management and quality assurance, the business completes work ranging from small household repairs to full-scale renovation and construction projects.

Engineering Expertise Applied to Home Projects

TFT Handyman is led by an engineer with civil, electrical, mechanical and advanced automation system design experience. This background includes government hospital extensions and light rail infrastructure, and the same precision and quality standards are applied to residential work. Credentials include SGS certification for international quality standards, Australian Building and Construction management certification, QHSE expertise and registration as an NDIS service provider. The business also holds a Disability Support Worker Cert IV.

Services Offered by TFT Handyman

TFT Handyman delivers a full range of home and property services, including:



Home repairs and maintenance: leaking taps, ceiling repairs and general handyman tasks, with no job considered too small.

Fencing: From new fencing projects to landscaping improvements, TFT Handyman provides fence repairs Dandenong property owners can enquire about.

Property maintenance: Keep your property in good condition with regular roof cleaning services, along with sprinkler system maintenance and gutter cleaning in Dandenong to help manage accumulated leaves and debris.

Outdoor construction: As a deck builder in Dandenong households can rely on, TFT Handyman designs and builds decks, gazebos and complete outdoor living spaces.

Pergolas: Property owners searching for pergola installation near me can explore standalone pergolas or designs combined with decks to create functional outdoor spaces.

Garden structures: garden sheds, chicken coops and irrigation systems built to suit individual yards.

Turnkey renovations: complete project management and supervision from start to finish.

NDIS services: ramp construction and quality support for NDIS participants. Pre-sale and after-purchase tune-ups: repairs, touch-ups and value-adding improvements that prepare properties for the market.



Registered NDIS Provider

TFT Handyman is a registered NDIS service provider, offering quality support and assistance to NDIS participants. Accessibility work includes the construction of NDIS ramps, one of the most frequently documented project types in the portfolio. The business combines technical engineering knowledge with a support-focused approach to help participants live safely and independently at home.

Proven Portfolio and Accessible Support

The TFT Handyman gallery documents more than 100 completed projects across eleven service categories. Each project is delivered with certified processes and backed by a guarantee on the quality of workmanship.

Support is designed to be easy to access. Free consultations are available for those unsure which service is required, and free quotes are offered on projects. The business also provides free DIY assistance, giving homeowners clear and simple guidance for completing smaller tasks themselves. Enquiries submitted through the website receive a response within 24 hours.

Standard hours are Monday to Friday, 7:00 to 19:00, with a 24/7 emergency response available for urgent issues.

About TFT Handyman

TFT Handyman is an engineering-based handyman and renovation business located in Dandenong, Victoria. The business serves Greater Dandenong and Melbourne's East and South East, supporting homeowners, property investors, families and NDIS participants. Led by an engineer with more than 25 years of experience, TFT Handyman applies professional project management, quality assurance and technical expertise to every job, from minor repairs to custom builds. The business is committed to clear communication, quality workmanship and taking pride in every project it completes.

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