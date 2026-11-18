MENAFN - GetNews)Xiamen Ailisheng Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. (AILISHENG), a leading manufacturer of premium electric compact construction machinery, today announced the successful batch delivery of its flagship ALS3130EV heavy-duty electric skid steer loaders to a European customer. The milestone handover ceremony took place at AILISHENG's dedicated new energy assembly line in Xiamen, where General Manager Daniel Lu officially presented the vehicle keys to the European partner's representative.

This batch shipment underscores accelerating European demand for zero-emission, heavy-duty compact machinery capable of meeting strict urban low-emission zone regulations and municipal noise ordinances without sacrificing operational power.

Advancing Electric Performance in Demanding Environments

Engineered from the ground up using modern design methodologies, including virtual prototyping and finite element analysis, the ALS3130EV is built to replace traditional diesel-powered units in intensive applications such as industrial material handling, scrap recycling, port logistics, ship cabins, urban infrastructure, and large-scale agriculture.

At the core of the ALS3130EV is a 94 kW triple Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) drive architecture, comprising two independent 32 kW travel motors and a dedicated 30 kW hydraulic motor. By eliminating mechanical transmissions, torque converters, and differentials, the four-wheel-drive system achieves an operating efficiency exceeding 92 percent while drastically reducing routine maintenance and total cost of ownership.

Technical Highlights and Operator-Focused Engineering

The ALS3130EV pairs high-output electric propulsion with AILISHENG's proprietary machine management and control software to deliver linear power output and simultaneous boom-lifting and bucket-rotation capabilities.

Key specifications and features of the ALS3130EV include:



Battery & Charging: Equipped with a high-capacity Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery pack (63 kWh to 70 kWh standard, with an optional 87 kWh configuration) supporting full-shift runtime and compatible with 220V, 380V, and DC fast charging.

Lifting & Capacity: A rated operating load of 1,300 kg (2,866 lbs), a 0.65 m3 bucket capacity, and an operating weight with bucket of 3,960 kg (8,730 lbs).

Hydraulic Versatility: Rated hydraulic flow of 85 L/min paired with an internationally standardized quick-change coupler and standard pipe quick connectors, allowing rapid integration with third-party attachments for excavating, drilling, breaking, grabbing, sweeping, and compaction.

Low-Noise & Ergonomic Operation: Operates 10 dB quieter inside the cab and 20 dB quieter externally compared to diesel equivalents. The upgraded, spacious cab features proportional pilot controls, large side windows, multi-outlet air conditioning, an optional FOPS/ROPS certification, and a large-angle flip-back design for simplified service access. Customization & Safety: Available with full remote-control operation for hazardous environments, custom paint, and tailored decals.

Meeting European Productivity and Sustainability Goals

During the handover ceremony in Xiamen, the European partner's representative highlighted the operational advantages that drove the batch order:

"We have followed AILISHENG's electric journey closely. The ALS3130EV not only meets our rigorous productivity requirements, but it also directly helps us achieve our corporate sustainability goals. The smooth electric operation and full remote-control capability are true game changers for our work in hazardous zones."

Global Availability and Service Support

Following the start of full-scale volume production, AILISHENG is actively fulfilling global orders for the ALS3130EV. To support fleet operators across Europe, North America, Australia, and Asia, the company backs its machinery with 24/7 technical support, a 72-hour critical parts delivery guarantee, and an expanding international distributor network.

For more information about the ALS3130EV and AILISHENG's full lineup of electric construction equipment, visit.

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About AILISHENG

AILISHENG is a professional construction equipment manufacturer and brand founded in 2023, specializing in electric construction machinery. Its main products include electric mini excavators, electric wheel loaders, and electric skid steer loaders. The company focuses on developing and manufacturing reliable, efficient, and zero-emission equipment for construction and other industrial applications.

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