MENAFN - GetNews) One box, one remote - plug-and-play streaming that turns any TV into a smart entertainment hub.

Swedesboro, N.J., USA - Nov. 18, 2026 - Block Stream Entertainment today announced the official release of the Block Stream TV Box, its Android-powered streaming device that turns any television with an HDMI port into a full smart-TV entertainment center. The Block Stream TV Box is available now for $199.99 at blockstreament and through the company's new TikTok Shop.

The launch marks the return of the team behind the Lala Box, the streaming box that built a loyal customer base and a lot of success before the company stepped away from the market. Now the team is back under the Block Stream Entertainment name - with a new box that's bigger and better than ever, built on everything they learned the first time around.

Setup takes minutes: plug the box into the TV, connect to Wi-Fi, and start watching. The compact box ships with a remote included and runs Block Stream's own custom home screen, designed to be simple enough for anyone in the family to use - no technical experience required and no installer visit. One box, one remote, one one-time purchase.

“Our Lala Box customers never stopped asking when we were coming back,” said Richard Hentosh, founder of Block Stream Entertainment.“Well - we're back. The Block Stream box is everything people loved about Lala, and more: one box on your TV, set up in minutes, at a one-time price instead of another monthly bill for hardware. Bigger and better than ever.”

The Block Stream TV Box is in stock and shipping nationwide now. Customers can order at blockstreament or through TikTok Shop under @BlockstreamRich. Streaming services and apps accessed through the device require their own subscriptions.

About Block Stream Entertainment

Block Stream Entertainment is a Swedesboro, New Jersey–based consumer electronics company founded by entrepreneur Richard Hentosh, and the successor to the Lala Box. The company develops and sells its own line of Android TV streaming devices, built around simple setup, a custom home-screen experience, and one-time pricing. Learn more at blockstreament