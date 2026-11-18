MENAFN - GetNews) A soaring, feel-good Christmas anthem that captures the joy of coming home for the festive season

LONDON, ENGLAND, UK - Nov. 18, 2026 - UK Indie Rock band Model Citisin return with their ninth single, 'Flying Home For Christmas', out now on all major streaming platforms.

A soaring, feel-good Indie Rock anthem, 'Flying Home For Christmas' captures the excitement, anticipation and joy of coming home to your loved ones after being away for a long time.

Blending anthemic guitars, big melodies and a vibrant, contemporary production, the song celebrates the journey home, the warmth of reunion and everything that makes Christmas so special.

Frontman Nick Swettenham and his brother Jamie (drums) are carrying on the tradition of their father Geoff and uncle Peter Swettenham, who were founding members of Grapefruit, the psychedelic band signed by The Beatles in 1968 and famously named by John Lennon.

'Flying Home For Christmas' sees Model Citisin return to a high-energy, full-band sound, delivering a vibrant and timeless track with a proudly British indie rock edge.

“Flying Home for Christmas” - Out Now on All Major Streaming Platforms.

Links To:

Spotify:

SoundCloud:

YouTube: @MODELCITISIN83

TikTok: @modelcitisin

About Model Citisin

Model Citisin is a UK-based indie rock band known for their anthemic guitars, infectious melodies, and vibrant, contemporary sound. Frontman Nick Swettenham and his brother Jamie, the band's drummer, carry on a remarkable musical family legacy through their father Geoff and uncle Peter Swettenham, founding members of the psychedelic band Grapefruit, which was signed by The Beatles in 1968 and famously named by John Lennon. Blending classic British rock influences with a fresh, modern indie edge, Model Citisin creates energetic, emotionally engaging music that connects with listeners. Their latest single,“Flying Home for Christmas,” showcases the band's signature sound with a soaring, feel-good celebration of home, family, and the holiday season.