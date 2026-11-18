MENAFN - GetNews) New booking season brings the grill, the flames and a full teppanyaki feast to backyards and living rooms, with packages from $60 per adult

Los Angeles, California, USA - Nov. 18, 2026 - KaiHibachi, a California private chef service, announced today that it is accepting bookings for hibachi at home parties, giving hosts a way to turn a backyard, patio or living room into a live teppanyaki show without reserving a restaurant table.

The company's hibachi catering service sends a private hibachi chef and a portable grill directly to the host's location. Guests gather around the grill for a live performance of flames, knife work and freshly cooked plates served hot off the steel. The chef handles the cooking and the entertainment, and on higher-tier packages the team also handles table setup and cleanup.

"Hibachi has always been a celebration dinner, but it usually means crowded restaurants and fixed reservation times," said KaiHibachi Owner. "With hibachi at home, the party happens on the host's schedule, in the host's space, and every guest gets a front-row seat."

The holiday season puts hibachi at home in high demand

The announcement arrives as the holiday season begins. Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, Nov. 26, followed by Black Friday on Nov. 27 and a run of December gatherings that ends with New Year's Eve on Thursday, Dec. 31. For many hosts, those weeks mean more guests, tighter schedules and a long list of things to cook, set up and clean.

The company positions its hibachi catering as a way to take much of that work off the host's plate. Instead of cooking a large meal and spending the evening in the kitchen, the host invites guests to the table while a private hibachi chef cooks in front of them. A Black Friday promotion is also featured on the company's website, and gift cards are available for anyone who wants to give a hibachi party as a present.

"The holidays are the busiest stretch of the year for gatherings, and they are when hosts most want to sit down with their guests instead of working the stove," the spokesperson said. "A holiday dinner doesn't have to mean hours of cooking. With a private hibachi chef, the host is at the table with everyone else."

A private hibachi chef for every kind of party

KaiHibachi is booking hibachi catering for a wide range of themed celebrations, including:



Birthday parties for kids, teens and adults

Bachelorette parties and group getaways at vacation rentals

Corporate dinners and team events Family gatherings, graduations, weddings and community events

The company serves Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Palm Springs, Ventura, Santa Barbara and the Inland Empire. It also lists service areas in Northern California, including San Francisco, Sacramento, Sonoma and Napa.

"A private hibachi chef changes the energy of a party," the spokesperson said. "Guests aren't watching from across the room. They're part of the show, whether they're 6 or 60."

Holiday party ideas for hibachi at home

KaiHibachi says the same format that works for birthdays and bachelorette weekends adapts to the season's celebrations. Hosts can book a private hibachi chef for occasions such as:



Friendsgiving and Thanksgiving weekend: A relaxed alternative to a traditional sit-down dinner for friends and relatives in town for the long weekend.

Hanukkah gatherings: The holiday begins the evening of Dec. 4. A hibachi night gives families a shared meal and a show across several evenings of celebration, and the company can accommodate kosher requests with advance notice.

Office and team holiday parties: A catered, interactive dinner for teams that want something livelier than a standard buffet or a restaurant reservation.

Christmas week family dinners: A way to feed a full house on or around Friday, Dec. 25 while the host stays out of the kitchen. New Year's Eve at home: A dinner and a show to start the night before guests head out or stay in for midnight.

Three packages, clear pricing

Unlike many event services that require a custom quote before any numbers are shared, KaiHibachi publishes its rates. Each of its three hibachi catering packages includes a live chef show, fried rice, salad, vegetables, house sauces and complimentary drinks for guests of legal drinking age, where available.



Classic, $60 per adult: two proteins per guest, chosen from chicken, steak, shrimp, salmon or tofu, with a 90-minute service time.

Premium, $80 per adult: three proteins per guest, an extended interactive chef performance, a 120-minute service time and table and chair setup. Luxury, $100 per adult: lobster tail and filet mignon plus one additional protein, hibachi noodles, a full deluxe show and an all-inclusive setup that covers tables, chairs, utensils and cleanup.

Children ages 6 to 12 are half price, and children 5 and younger are $5 each. Events have a $600 minimum. Travel is free within 20 miles of the company's service hub, and a flat $40 fee applies beyond that. Hosts can add extras such as gyoza, edamame and stir-fried noodles from the full menu, and the company can accommodate vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, halal and kosher requests with advance notice.

How to book hibachi at home

Hosts submit a preferred date, guest count and city through the company's website, by phone or by text. KaiHibachi confirms availability within 24 hours, and a $50 deposit secures the date and time. The deposit is applied to the final balance. Groups of 10 or more can request a quote for savings of $50 to $400, depending on guest count, plus a complimentary appetizer platter.

Weekends and holidays tend to fill first. The company recommends booking two to four weeks ahead to secure a private hibachi chef for popular dates.

KaiHibachi's chefs are licensed and insured, and the company holds a 4.9-star rating on Google, based on reviews from hosts and guests across California.

Booking tips for the holiday calendar

Dates closest to Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Eve are likely to draw the most requests. With Thanksgiving a little more than a week away, hosts planning a gathering for the holiday weekend are encouraged to submit a request as soon as possible. Hosts planning December parties can send their requests now to give the team time to confirm a date and assign a chef.

To request a date, hosts can use the booking form on the company's website, call or text (949) 869-1888, or email.... Requests should include the preferred date, city, party address, number of adults and children and any dietary needs. Selecting a date does not guarantee availability, and the team confirms by email.

About KaiHibachi

KaiHibachi is a private hibachi catering company based in California. It brings a professional chef, a portable grill and live entertainment to homes and private events, so hosts can enjoy a restaurant-style teppanyaki experience in their own space. The company shares party moments on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube at @kaihibachi.

For more details, contact (949) 869-1888/(760) 638-7777 or email ...