MENAFN - GetNews) A 2026 look at the job bot field, and where Tau's approval-first design fits a candidate's decision

Wilmington, Delaware - Nov. 18, 2026 - Before an application goes out under a candidate's name, the candidate needs to know who approves the role and which account will send it. A job bot such as Tau can handle submission while leaving the decision about each match with the applicant.

A Concrete Decision

Say a candidate has spent two weeks manually submitting a handful of LinkedIn Easy Apply applications a day and wants to move faster without losing track of what was sent under their own name. That is the specific decision this piece addresses: which job bot, if any, fits a workflow where the candidate still wants to see and approve each application before it goes out.

Questions for each provider

JobCopilot and job-bot are two other names a candidate may come across when researching application software. To compare options, pick one real LinkedIn listing and follow it through the advertised workflow. Is the listing eligible for submission? At what point can the candidate read the job description and decline the match? Check which details the software uses to complete the application and which account appears as its sender. The answers can help identify what a candidate would still need to review or do by hand.

What Tau Does, By Plan

Tau is a job-search autopilot that turns a CV or LinkedIn profile into a feed of matching LinkedIn Easy Apply roles. The candidate reviews each match and approves it; that manual review is the default behavior on every plan. Pro, Max, and the five-day trial can turn on Autopilot, which approves matches at or above a score the candidate sets, within the daily application limit of the selected plan. Tailored resumes, built only from facts the candidate already supplied, are available on Pro, Max, and the trial. Hiring-manager outreach drafts are a Max-only feature and are not part of the trial. Every application is submitted through the candidate's own LinkedIn account. More detail on how the job-search autopilot handles approval and tailoring is available on the site.

Trial And Pricing

Starter costs $49 a month, Pro is $99, and Max is $199, and a five-day trial is available. Tau is not a resume builder, a job board, or a recruiter, and it does not guarantee an interview or an offer. A candidate weighing a job bot against manual applying can review the plans and trial details directly before deciding which level of automation fits their search. For example, a candidate can keep manual approval switched on throughout the trial, inspect the roles in the matching feed and decide whether the proposed applications reflect the locations, responsibilities and job titles they want to pursue.

About Tau

Tau (get-tau) is a job-search autopilot for US job seekers, mostly in white-collar and tech roles. Users upload a CV or LinkedIn profile, review a feed of matching LinkedIn Easy Apply jobs, and approve each one before Tau submits it from their own LinkedIn account. Tailored resumes are available on Pro, Max, and the trial, and hiring-manager outreach drafts are included on Max.