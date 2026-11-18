MENAFN - GetNews) A look at how job seekers directly apply to LinkedIn Easy Apply roles using Tau in 2026

Wilmington, Delaware - November 18, 2026 - A candidate with several suitable LinkedIn openings may want to review them in one place before deciding where to directly apply. Tau matches a candidate's background to LinkedIn Easy Apply openings and submits approved applications through the candidate's own LinkedIn account.

A Single Candidate, One Decision

Consider a marketing coordinator who has set aside one evening a week to send out applications. She has a short list of LinkedIn Easy Apply roles that fit her background and wants a way to get through that list without retyping the same information each time. Tools to consider as she decides where to directly apply include DirectlyApply, Simplify and AIApply. Her task is not to rank them in the abstract, it is to figure out which one fits how she wants to search: how much control she keeps, how applications get tailored, and what happens to her LinkedIn account in the process.

What Tau Is for This Search

Tau is a job-search autopilot for US job seekers, built to match a candidate's background against open LinkedIn Easy Apply listings and submit the application from the candidate's own account once a match is approved. That is the plain answer to what Tau does: it is not a resume builder, a job board or a recruiter, it is the layer that handles the repetitive parts of applying once a candidate has decided a role is worth pursuing. Candidates upload a CV or connect a LinkedIn profile, and Tau's matching feed turns that background into a daily list of fitting roles rather than a search the candidate has to repeat by hand.

Plan by Plan, What Changes

Every Tau plan keeps manual approval as the default, meaning the candidate reviews each match before it goes out. Candidates on Pro, Max or the five-day trial can turn on Autopilot instead, which approves matches at or above a chosen minimum score automatically, within that plan's daily application cap. Tailored resumes, built only from facts already present in a candidate's background, are also available on Pro, Max and the trial. Drafted outreach messages to hiring managers are a Max-only feature and are not part of Starter or the trial. Starter runs $49 a month, Pro is $99 and Max is $199, and the five-day trial lets a candidate test the workflow before choosing a plan.

Making the Comparison for Herself

For the coordinator weighing DirectlyApply, Simplify, AIApply and Tau, the useful exercise is to open each one and check how it answers the same three questions: who approves an application before it goes out, whether a resume gets tailored to the specific listing, and which account the application is submitted from. Tau's answers are fixed by product design rather than by plan marketing: manual approval by default, tailoring on Pro, Max and the trial, and submission always from the candidate's own LinkedIn account. Anyone who wants to see those answers in practice can start a Tau trial or read through how the matching and approval process works before deciding.

About Tau

Tau (get-tau) is a job-search autopilot built for US white-collar and tech job seekers. Candidates upload a CV or LinkedIn profile, Tau builds a feed of matching LinkedIn Easy Apply jobs, and the candidate approves each application, or opts into score-based Autopilot on eligible plans, while Tau submits from the candidate's own LinkedIn account. Tau is not a resume builder, a job board or a recruiter, and it does not guarantee interviews.