India And Philippines Make Progress On Reciprocal Medical Licensing For Indian Graduates
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, November 18, 2026: Indian medical graduates from recognised medical institutions in the Philippines can now appear for the country's Physician Licensure Examination (PLE) and obtain a certificate of registration to practise medicine, marking a significant step towards establishing reciprocal medical licensing arrangements between India and the Philippines.
The development was confirmed by Indian Ambassador to the Philippines, Harsh Kumar Jain, who said that the Philippine Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) had conveyed the decision last week. The announcement addresses one of the conditions prescribed by India's National Medical Commission (NMC) for Indian students graduating from Philippine medical institutions to become eligible to appear for India's Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE).
Speaking to ANI ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Philippines, Ambassador Jain described the progress as an important development in strengthening professional and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.
Commenting on the development, Kadwin Pillai, Director, Transworld Educare and Chairman, Kings International Medical Academy, said,“This is an important development for Indian students pursuing medical education in the Philippines. The clarification on eligibility to appear for the Physician Licensure Examination addresses a significant consideration concerning reciprocal medical registration between the two countries. Students and parents have long sought greater clarity on the professional pathways available after completing their medical education abroad. This progress will help them better understand the regulatory framework while planning their academic and professional journeys. It is equally important for students to remain informed about the NMC requirements applicable when they return to India.”
The development follows a series of engagements between Indian and Philippine authorities concerning the recognition of medical qualifications and eligibility to practise medicine. The Indian Embassy in Manila had earlier approached the Philippine government to establish reciprocal licensing provisions, highlighting that Indian law permits foreign nationals, including Filipino citizens, who complete their medical education at recognised institutions in India to obtain permanent medical registration under the same rules applicable to Indian citizens.
The issue gained further clarity following confirmation from the Philippines' Commission on Higher Education (CHED), through a letter dated May 8, 2025, that the country's Doctor of Medicine (MD) programme could meet the NMC's prescribed requirements concerning course duration, internship, subject schedule and certificate of registrability.
The Embassy subsequently issued a public advisory on June 17, 2026, explaining the regulatory position for Indian students pursuing medical education in the Philippines. It also referred to Resolution No. 73 adopted by the Philippine House of Representatives on March 11, 2026, which endorsed the compliance of the MD programme offered by CHED-recognised higher education institutions with the applicable NMC regulations.
Under Philippine law, foreign medical graduates seeking to practise medicine in the country are required to qualify for the PLE. Their eligibility is also linked to reciprocity provisions, under which their country of origin must permit Filipino citizens to practise medicine under the same rules and regulations applicable to its own citizens.
In an important step towards addressing this provision, the Indian Embassy had communicated with the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on October 8, 2026, outlining the registration rights available to Filipino medical graduates in India and seeking the necessary reciprocal recognition.
The latest communication from the PRC, as confirmed by Ambassador Jain, marks progress in resolving this long-standing regulatory consideration. It establishes an important professional pathway for Indian graduates of Philippine medical institutions by enabling them to take the country's licensing examination and obtain registration, subject to the applicable procedures.
The development is particularly relevant given the number of Indian students pursuing higher education in the Philippines. According to Ambassador Jain, approximately 7,000 Indian students are currently studying in the country, with medical education being a significant area of interest. The Philippines also has an Indian community of around 40,000 people, contributing to various sectors, including business, industry, information technology and professional services.
For Indian students, the latest development offers greater clarity on an important aspect of their medical education and future professional opportunities. However, eligibility to appear for the PLE and obtain Philippine registration does not automatically confer a licence to practise in India. Graduates returning to India will continue to be required to fulfil the applicable NMC conditions, including the prescribed examination, qualification and internship requirements.
About Transworld Educare:
Transworld Educare, established in 1999, is a leading provider of medical education abroad and an institution for NEET and FMGE aspirants. Transworld Educare in association with Davao Medical School Foundation has successfully placed over 5000+ Indian students as doctors around the world with #1 rank in passing percentage at FMGE since the last 14 years. With an 85% FMGE success rate, Transworld Educare offers consultancy services for students seeking MBBS programs domestically and internationally, ensuring placements in top institutions. Ranked #1 in Pune, it serves students from states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.
The development was confirmed by Indian Ambassador to the Philippines, Harsh Kumar Jain, who said that the Philippine Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) had conveyed the decision last week. The announcement addresses one of the conditions prescribed by India's National Medical Commission (NMC) for Indian students graduating from Philippine medical institutions to become eligible to appear for India's Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE).
Speaking to ANI ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Philippines, Ambassador Jain described the progress as an important development in strengthening professional and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.
Commenting on the development, Kadwin Pillai, Director, Transworld Educare and Chairman, Kings International Medical Academy, said,“This is an important development for Indian students pursuing medical education in the Philippines. The clarification on eligibility to appear for the Physician Licensure Examination addresses a significant consideration concerning reciprocal medical registration between the two countries. Students and parents have long sought greater clarity on the professional pathways available after completing their medical education abroad. This progress will help them better understand the regulatory framework while planning their academic and professional journeys. It is equally important for students to remain informed about the NMC requirements applicable when they return to India.”
The development follows a series of engagements between Indian and Philippine authorities concerning the recognition of medical qualifications and eligibility to practise medicine. The Indian Embassy in Manila had earlier approached the Philippine government to establish reciprocal licensing provisions, highlighting that Indian law permits foreign nationals, including Filipino citizens, who complete their medical education at recognised institutions in India to obtain permanent medical registration under the same rules applicable to Indian citizens.
The issue gained further clarity following confirmation from the Philippines' Commission on Higher Education (CHED), through a letter dated May 8, 2025, that the country's Doctor of Medicine (MD) programme could meet the NMC's prescribed requirements concerning course duration, internship, subject schedule and certificate of registrability.
The Embassy subsequently issued a public advisory on June 17, 2026, explaining the regulatory position for Indian students pursuing medical education in the Philippines. It also referred to Resolution No. 73 adopted by the Philippine House of Representatives on March 11, 2026, which endorsed the compliance of the MD programme offered by CHED-recognised higher education institutions with the applicable NMC regulations.
Under Philippine law, foreign medical graduates seeking to practise medicine in the country are required to qualify for the PLE. Their eligibility is also linked to reciprocity provisions, under which their country of origin must permit Filipino citizens to practise medicine under the same rules and regulations applicable to its own citizens.
In an important step towards addressing this provision, the Indian Embassy had communicated with the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on October 8, 2026, outlining the registration rights available to Filipino medical graduates in India and seeking the necessary reciprocal recognition.
The latest communication from the PRC, as confirmed by Ambassador Jain, marks progress in resolving this long-standing regulatory consideration. It establishes an important professional pathway for Indian graduates of Philippine medical institutions by enabling them to take the country's licensing examination and obtain registration, subject to the applicable procedures.
The development is particularly relevant given the number of Indian students pursuing higher education in the Philippines. According to Ambassador Jain, approximately 7,000 Indian students are currently studying in the country, with medical education being a significant area of interest. The Philippines also has an Indian community of around 40,000 people, contributing to various sectors, including business, industry, information technology and professional services.
For Indian students, the latest development offers greater clarity on an important aspect of their medical education and future professional opportunities. However, eligibility to appear for the PLE and obtain Philippine registration does not automatically confer a licence to practise in India. Graduates returning to India will continue to be required to fulfil the applicable NMC conditions, including the prescribed examination, qualification and internship requirements.
About Transworld Educare:
Transworld Educare, established in 1999, is a leading provider of medical education abroad and an institution for NEET and FMGE aspirants. Transworld Educare in association with Davao Medical School Foundation has successfully placed over 5000+ Indian students as doctors around the world with #1 rank in passing percentage at FMGE since the last 14 years. With an 85% FMGE success rate, Transworld Educare offers consultancy services for students seeking MBBS programs domestically and internationally, ensuring placements in top institutions. Ranked #1 in Pune, it serves students from states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.
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