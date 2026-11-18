MENAFN - IANS) Sydney, Nov 19 (IANS) Australian police have charged a teenager with terrorism offences over a series of alleged threats against prominent buildings, including the federal parliament.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) said in a statement on Thursday that its National Security Investigations team began an investigation into a series of threats made against prominent buildings and facilities, including Parliament House and Melbourne Airport, on October 28 and 29.

During the investigation, the AFP was notified that police in the state of New South Wales had spoken to a teenager near a payphone in the town of Armidale, 375 km north of Sydney, on October 29 after a member of the public reported suspicious activity.

AFP officers established that the threatening calls were made from payphones in Armidale and on Wednesday executed a search warrant at a home in the town, during which they located and seized imitation firearms, knives, a crossbow and electronic devices, reports Xinhua news agency.

The teenager was arrested and charged with possessing or controlling violent extremist material, collecting or making documents likely to facilitate terrorist acts, possessing things connected with a terrorist act, unauthorised possession or use of prohibited firearms and using telecommunications for a hoax threat.

The AFP said that it will be alleged that the National Security Investigations team seized several components and materials used to create improvised explosives and various handwritten notes espousing nationalist and racist extremist ideology.

A 63-year-old man was also arrested at the property and charged with nine counts of unauthorised possession or use of pistols or prohibited firearms and one count of unauthorised possession or use of a prohibited weapon.

The AFP said that both the teenager and the man would make initial court appearances on Thursday.