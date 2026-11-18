MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 19 (IANS) Amid continued efforts by authorities to curb paddy stubble burning in Punjab, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has recorded a total of 6,718 farm-fire incidents across the state.

The figure is 1,604 higher than the 5,114 incidents reported during the entire stubble-burning season in 2025.

According to the report, covering the period up to November 18, authorities inspected 6,244 fields in connection with the recorded incidents, while the presence of fire was physically verified in 2,664 cases.

As part of the enforcement action against stubble burning, Environmental Compensation (EC) was imposed in 2,361 instances.

The total environmental compensation levied across the state stands at Rs 1,18,10,000, of which Rs 42,10,000 has been recovered so far, the report stated.

The figures reflect the action taken by the authorities against farmers and landowners found responsible for burning crop residue in their fields.

The PPCB report further stated that 2,033 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered across Punjab in connection with stubble-burning incidents. In addition, 'red entries' have been recorded in the revenue records in 2,149 cases as part of the administrative measures being taken to discourage the practice.

Enforcement action has also been initiated against officials responsible for monitoring and preventing stubble burning.

A total of 1,958 warning and show-cause notices have been issued to nodal and supervisory officers for their role in ensuring compliance with the measures aimed at curbing farm fires.

Furthermore, prosecution proceedings have been initiated against 41 officials under Section 14 of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Act.

The district-wise figures show that Patiala has reported 434 stubble-burning incidents during the period under review. Of these, 401 fields were inspected by the authorities, while the occurrence of fires was physically confirmed in 251 cases.

In Patiala, Environmental Compensation was imposed in 203 cases related to stubble burning. The total amount of compensation levied in the district stands at Rs 10,15,000, of which Rs 3,35,000 has been recovered so far.

The district has also registered 233 FIRs in connection with stubble-burning incidents, while 'red entries' have been made in the revenue records in 157 cases.

However, no prosecution proceedings have been initiated against nodal and supervisory officers in Patiala under Section 14 of the CAQM Act, with the corresponding figure remaining zero.

Meanwhile, 689 warning and show-cause notices have been issued to officials concerned with monitoring and preventing the practice in the district.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has issued show-cause notices to the Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police of six districts in Punjab over their alleged failure to effectively prevent stubble-burning incidents.

The districts named in the notices are Sangrur, Patiala, Ludhiana, Moga, Sri Muktsar Sahib and Mansa. A total of 12 officials have been directed to submit their responses by 5 p.m. on November 23.

The Commission has sought explanations from the officials on why action should not be initiated against them under Section 14 of the CAQM Act, 2021, for allegedly failing to ensure the effective implementation of the directions issued to prevent stubble burning.

The notices seek to hold the concerned administrative and police officials accountable for the enforcement of measures intended to control agricultural residue burning in their respective districts.

The officials have been asked to explain their position within the stipulated deadline.