MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary, remembering her contribution to the country.

Taking to the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "Paying tribute to former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary."

Indira Gandhi, popularly known as the 'Iron Lady of India', was born on November 19, 1917, in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, into a Kashmiri Pandit family. She was the daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, and Kamala Nehru.

She served as the Prime Minister from 1966 to 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in 1984. She became a member of the Rajya Sabha in August 1964 and served until February 1967. Subsequently, she was elected to the Lok Sabha and remained a member during its fourth, fifth and sixth terms.

Indira Gandhi was India's second-longest-serving Prime Minister after her father, Jawaharlal Nehru. She was known for several significant economic and social measures, including the nationalisation of banks and the abolition of privy purses granted to former princely states.

One of the most defining moments of her tenure was her leadership during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh. Her role in the conflict established her reputation as a decisive leader with strong political resolve.

National Integration Day is observed annually on November 19 to mark her birth anniversary and commemorate her contributions to national unity and integration.

Throughout her political career, Gandhi emphasised the importance of bringing together people from diverse regions, cultures and communities under a common national identity. Her policies and political approach focused on strengthening India's unity and advancing its development.

Indira Gandhi was assassinated on October 31, 1984, by two of her bodyguards, months after she ordered Operation Bluestar. The military operation was launched to flush out armed separatists who had taken shelter inside the Golden Temple in Amritsar, one of Sikhism's holiest shrines.