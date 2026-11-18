

Tesla's 2025 pay package covers 423.7 million shares.

Musk said AI, robotics and chip design changed his view of a merger. The companies already work together on Terafab, which aims to produce its first test chip in May or June 2027. An announcement could reportedly come as early as December or slip into early 2027.

Elon Musk said on Wednesday that Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX (SPCX) would probably be better together, but that closing a merger shouldn't be enough to earn him the stock awards Tesla tied to its performance.

Both stocks rose for a second straight session on Wednesday, with TSLA gaining 1 % and SPCX climbing 1.3%.

Could A SpaceX Merger Unlock Musk's Tesla Pay?

“You don't need them to be together, but would they be better together?” Musk said at The New York Times' DealBook Summit.“Probably yes.” Musk said advances in AI, robotics and chip design had given Tesla and SpaceX a reason to consider a combination that he struggled to see five years ago.

Andrew Ross Sorkin, a columnist for The New York Times, raised a question DealBook readers had repeatedly asked about whether a merger should trigger Musk's Tesla stock awards.“I should not receive those stock option awards simply for merging with SpaceX because that is not meeting the deal, which was that I should only get those stock options for Tesla performance, not just because of a merger,” Musk said.

A merger could change how Musk earns his Tesla pay. He called the awards stock options, though Tesla's filings say his 2025 package consists of 423.7 million shares of performance-based restricted stock. To earn each of the 12 installments, Tesla typically must hit an operating goal and a valuation target, starting at $2 trillion and rising to $8.5 trillion.

If the deal's structure triggered Tesla's change-in-control clause, shares Musk had already earned would vest. The deal price would factor into Tesla's valuation, which alone would determine whether he earned more.

One way the clause could kick in is if a new owner gained more than half of Tesla's voting power. An exception applies if Tesla's existing shareholders keep at least half the voting power in Tesla or its parent company, with their stakes in about the same proportion as before.

To work out what Musk earned, Tesla would use whichever is higher: its last closing price or the price shareholders received in the deal. A higher deal could unlock more shares for Musk even if Tesla missed an operating goal. He would give up any part of the award he still had not earned when the deal closed.

How AI And Robotics Brought TSLA And SPCX Closer

“If you'd asked me five years ago, do I ever think there's any purpose in SpaceX and Tesla getting together, I would have said no,” Musk said.

Tesla develops AI for self-driving cars and its Optimus robot, while SpaceX builds large AI models and supplies computing power to customers such as Anthropic. Both design advanced chips and already work together on Terafab, their chipmaking venture. Last month, Musk said Terafab was aiming to produce its first test chip in May or June 2027.

Who Gets The Final Say On TSLA-SPCX Merger?

However, Tesla and SpaceX could pursue the opportunities on their own, Musk said. The case for a merger hinges on whether they could create more value for shareholders together.

“These require shareholder votes, which may or may not succeed,” Musk said. He added that his own vote would have to take into account whether the terms made financial sense for other SpaceX investors.

Musk confirmed last month that both companies had formed committees of independent directors to explore a deal. An announcement could reportedly come as early as December, but the companies had also discussed early 2027.

Before Musk confirmed the merger talks in October, Goldman Sachs had expanded its Tesla options positions while cutting its stake in the automaker by 11.7%. By the end of September, its calls covered 5.66 million Tesla shares, up 186.5% from June. Its puts also nearly doubled to cover 5.24 million shares.

Retail Traders Split Over What Tesla Brings To A Deal

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'neutral' on TSLA amid 'low' message volume and 'bullish' on SPCX amid 'normal' message volume.

One user said,“$TSLA the street is expecting details from MERGER meetings..so keep your eyes open MM playing games volume facts.. MERGER is HERE”

View this Stocktwits post

Another user said,“$TSLA The SpaceX merger committee will not approve a merger with a company that has a 415P. E! It would be illegal, it would be considered fraud. Either the merger will not happen, or they have to drop. Tesla down to a reasonable number, maybe below 200.”

View this Stocktwits post

So far this year, TSLA shares are down 15%, while SPCX shares are up 6% from their June IPO price.

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