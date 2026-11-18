(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold and silver markets are showing signs of recovery after witnessing a sharp sell-off in the previous trading session. Precious metal prices came under considerable pressure on Wednesday, November 18, as a stronger US dollar and rising Treasury yields weighed on investor sentiment amid expectations of a possible US Federal Reserve interest rate hike. According to All India Bullion, gold and silver prices recorded a marginal decline against their previous closing levels in the early morning reference update. However, subsequent city-wise market data showed an improvement in bullion prices. Buyers planning to purchase jewellery or invest in precious metals should keep track of these movements before making a decision. Gold and Silver City-Wise Rates - November 19, 2026

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,25,300 Rs 1,36,790 Rs 1,69,460 Mumbai Rs 1,25,120 Rs 1,36,590 Rs 1,69,385 Kolkata Rs 1,24,940 Rs 1,36,390 Rs 1,69,485 Chennai Rs 1,25,380 Rs 1,36,880 Rs 1,69,485 Bengaluru Rs 1,25,290 Rs 1,36,780 Rs 1,69,545 Hyderabad Rs 1,25,350 Rs 1,36,840 Rs 1,69,420

Internationally, spot gold declined more than 3% on November 18, touching its lowest level since September 2025. The metal traded around $3,726.19 per ounce during the session. Silver also witnessed significant selling pressure, while domestic MCX prices followed the broader international trend.

According to market updates reported by The Times of India, expectations of further monetary tightening in the US, persistent inflation concerns and a stronger dollar have contributed to the weakness in precious metals. Market participants are also monitoring US Federal Reserve signals for clues about the direction of interest rates.

The correction has raised concerns among investors, particularly as gold and silver have experienced considerable volatility in recent sessions. However, any further movement will depend on global economic developments, currency fluctuations, investor demand and central bank policy decisions.

For jewellery buyers, checking both 22-carat and 24-carat gold prices is important, as rates vary according to purity. Silver prices are generally quoted per kilogram.