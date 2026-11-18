Gold, Silver Rate Today, November 19: Check Gold Prices And Silver Rates In Delhi, Bengaluru And Other Cities
|City
|22K Gold (10g)
|24K Gold (10g)
|Silver (1kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,25,300
|Rs 1,36,790
|Rs 1,69,460
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,25,120
|Rs 1,36,590
|Rs 1,69,385
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,24,940
|Rs 1,36,390
|Rs 1,69,485
|Chennai
|Rs 1,25,380
|Rs 1,36,880
|Rs 1,69,485
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,25,290
|Rs 1,36,780
|Rs 1,69,545
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,25,350
|Rs 1,36,840
|Rs 1,69,420
Internationally, spot gold declined more than 3% on November 18, touching its lowest level since September 2025. The metal traded around $3,726.19 per ounce during the session. Silver also witnessed significant selling pressure, while domestic MCX prices followed the broader international trend.
According to market updates reported by The Times of India, expectations of further monetary tightening in the US, persistent inflation concerns and a stronger dollar have contributed to the weakness in precious metals. Market participants are also monitoring US Federal Reserve signals for clues about the direction of interest rates.
The correction has raised concerns among investors, particularly as gold and silver have experienced considerable volatility in recent sessions. However, any further movement will depend on global economic developments, currency fluctuations, investor demand and central bank policy decisions.
For jewellery buyers, checking both 22-carat and 24-carat gold prices is important, as rates vary according to purity. Silver prices are generally quoted per kilogram.
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