MENAFN - IANS) Wellington, Nov 19 (IANS) Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips produced a determined fightback to help New Zealand recover from a difficult start and reach 140/5 at Tea on Day 1 of the first Test against India at the Basin Reserve here on Thursday.

After India's pace attack reduced the hosts to 60/4 at Lunch, Nicholls and Phillips added valuable runs through a combination of solid defence and positive strokeplay, taking New Zealand through the second session with the loss of just one wicket.

Nicholls remained unbeaten on 66 off 135 deliveries, while Phillips was not out on 42 off 66 balls as the pair added an unbroken 80-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Their stand helped New Zealand regain some control after Jasprit Bumrah had struck twice in the morning and returned after the break to claim his third wicket.

India made an early breakthrough after the resumption, with Anshul Kamboj removing Tom Blundell for five. The wicket came in the 29th over when Blundell, caught between leaving and playing a short-of-length delivery angled towards the fifth-stump line, edged behind to Shubman Gill at first slip.

Bumrah had earlier dismissed Blundell's predecessor in the morning session and continued to trouble the New Zealand batters. He had a review against Phillips in the 31st over, but the third umpire upheld the on-field not-out decision after examining the possibility of an inside edge. India subsequently lost the review.

However, Nicholls remained composed at the other end, reaching his half-century with an authoritative pull off Prasidh Krishna in the 36th over. It was his ninth score of 50 or more in 15 innings at the Basin Reserve, underlining his comfort at the venue.

Phillips, meanwhile, brought greater urgency to the partnership, finding boundaries through the off-side with confident drives and using his feet and quick running to keep the scoreboard moving. He also survived a couple of testing moments against the Indian seamers, including an inside edge that narrowly escaped the stumps.

India tried to break the stand by bringing Washington Sundar into the attack and adjusting the field with close catchers around Nicholls. But the left-hander continued to defend resolutely, while Phillips complemented him with timely scoring opportunities.

The pair added 80 runs in the session, with New Zealand scoring 80 runs for the loss of Blundell's wicket after the Lunch break. Bumrah was India's leading bowler with figures of 3/31, while Kamboj had 1/39 and Akash Deep 1/22 at Tea.

The surface, which had offered assistance to the seamers in the morning, appeared to ease as the sun came out. The pitch was also beginning to brown, with the post-Lunch assessment suggesting that India could have benefited from bowling a little fuller to extract greater rewards.

New Zealand will look to build on the recovery in the final session, with Nicholls and Phillips having provided the platform for a more competitive first-innings total.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 140/5 in 49 overs (Henry Nicholls 66*, Glenn Phillips 42*; Jasprit Bumrah 3-31, Akash Deep 1-22, Anshul Kamboj 1-39) against India.