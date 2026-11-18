Another Group Of Former Idps Relocated To Jabrayil And Zangilan Districts
On November 19, the group was sent to Soltanli village in Jabrayil district, and Jahangirbeyli village in Zangilan district.
The recent families are former internally displaced persons who had been temporarily housed in various regions of the republic, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.
At this stage, 16 families (80 people) to Soltanli, and 19 families (75 people) to Jahangirbayli.
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