MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) was sent to Azerbaijan's Jabrayil and Zangilan districts.

On November 19, the group was sent to Soltanli village in Jabrayil district, and Jahangirbeyli village in Zangilan district.

The recent families are former internally displaced persons who had been temporarily housed in various regions of the republic, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

At this stage, 16 families (80 people) to Soltanli, and 19 families (75 people) to Jahangirbayli.