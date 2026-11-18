Former BlackRock and eFront sales leader joins the agentic AI front office

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- November 19, 2026 – FinBursa, the intelligent front office for private markets, has appointed Angelica Tigan, a former BlackRock and eFront sales leader, as Chief Revenue Officer to lead its global commercial expansion following the launch of FinBursa 360. Based in the US, Tigan will lead sales and partnerships worldwide, with an immediate focus on the US.Tigan brings close to two decades in private markets technology, having built, led and scaled sales teams at BlackRock (Aladdin) and eFront, with previous experience at Intralinks and Gen II Fund Services.FinBursa 360 is an all-in-one platform for private equity, private credit, real estate, venture capital and M&A advisory firms, family offices, wealth managers, placement agents and fund administrators. It brings investment CRM, deal flow and deal management, virtual data rooms (VDR), fundraising, opportunity distribution, investor relations and investor portals into one system of record.AI built into the platform, not bolted onALF, FinBursa's agentic AI, runs five specialized AI agents and an orchestrator for fund managers, capital allocators and M&A advisors. Its relationship intelligence maps who knows whom across the firm and surfaces warm introductions to investors and buyers. Its research agent switches on for any deal, fundraise, sale or portfolio company, monitoring news and RSS feeds across its industry and geography for AI signals that help teams reduce risk and act on opportunities faster.For fund managers and investors running due diligence, ALF reviews data room documents, flags contradictions, and drafts investment committee materials. For firms raising capital, it identifies best-fit investors from mandates, past commitments, recent engagement and AI signals, with shortlists and draft outreach. For sell-side M&A advisors, it helps prepare the CIM, build data rooms, shortlist buyers using AI signals, and track buyer outreach at every stage.Ismail Badereldine, co-founder and CEO of FinBursa, said: "In the AI era, private markets firms need a connected front office, and we expect demand to grow sharply. Angelica understands what these firms value most, and knows how to turn great technology into real results for them. Her appointment will accelerate our growth in the US and globally."Angelica Tigan, FinBursa's Chief Revenue Officer, added: "I've spent my career helping private capital firms get more from their technology, and FinBursa stands out. It's a modern, AI-native platform that connects the front office first, so AI can do far more. Firms can be up and running in days rather than months, without long implementation projects, and the return on investment is clear. I see a significant opportunity to bring this globally, particularly in the US."ENDSAbout FinBursaFinBursa is the intelligent front office for private markets. Its unified platform, FinBursa 360, brings a firm's relationships, deals, documents and investors together, with agentic AI built in.For more information, visit and follow FinBursa on LinkedIn.Media contact:...

Prerana Bandi

Northstar Insights

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AI private markets platform FinBursa appoints Angelica Tigan as Chief Revenue Officer to drive US and global growth News Provided By Northstar Insights November 19, 2026, 02:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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