Arch Moving

Family-owned since 2003, Arch Moving brings 5-time Angi Super Service Award winning residential and commercial moving to St. Peters and St. Charles County.

ST. PETERS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Arch Moving, the family-owned St. Louis moving company that has been helping Missouri families relocate since 2003, is bringing more than 20 years of award-winning moving experience to St. Peters and the surrounding St. Charles County communities. The company is extending the same trained crews, planning process and service standards that earned it top rankings across the St. Louis metro to households and businesses throughout St. Peters.Over more than two decades, Arch Moving has moved apartments, condos, townhomes, high-rise units and single-family houses across the region. Independent platforms have recognized that record again and again. Arch Moving has earned the Angi Super Service Award five years in a row, an honor reserved for providers who achieve and maintain a superior service rating based on verified customer reviews.Great Guys Moving, which evaluates more than 24,000 movers nationwide, named Arch Moving the #1 ranked mover in St. Louis for four consecutive years (2020 through 2023) and placed the company in its Top 10 in 2024. MoveBuddha also selected Arch Moving as its top pick for local moves in St. Louis in its 2025 guide.“Twenty-plus years in this business teaches you that every move is personal,” said a spokesperson for Arch Moving.“St. Peters families are trusting us with everything they own. We bring more than two decades of St. Louis area moving experience to every home we walk into here.”St. Peters continues to attract young families, first-time buyers and retirees who want established neighborhoods with fast access to I-70, Highway 370 and the rest of the metro. That steady growth has created strong demand for local movers in St Peters MO who know the area, from subdivisions near Mid Rivers Mall Drive to newer communities heading toward Cottleville and O'Fallon.Experience matters in a market like this. Many St. Peters subdivisions have HOA rules on truck parking and move times, cul-de-sacs can be tight for full-size trucks, and traffic along Mid Rivers Mall Drive and Highway 94 can slow down an unplanned move. Arch Moving crews plan around these details so moves stay on schedule and on budget.As a full-service moving company in St Peters MO, Arch Moving handles every stage of a relocation, including:Residential moves for apartments, condos, townhomes and single-family homesCommercial and office relocations with minimal downtimeFull and partial packing services with quality packing materialsCareful handling of furniture, fragile items and specialty piecesLocal moves within St. Charles County and across the greater St. Louis areaLong-distance moves from St. Peters to other Missouri cities and out of stateEvery move starts with a clear plan. Customers receive upfront communication about crew size, timing and what to expect on moving day, so there are no surprises when the truck arrives. Arch Moving is a licensed and insured carrier registered with the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT #2969512). As a family-owned business, the company has built its reputation one referral at a time, and that accountability carries into every St. Peters move.The company serves St. Peters along with nearby communities including St. Charles, O'Fallon, Cottleville, Dardenne Prairie and Lake St. Louis.Residents and businesses planning a relocation can learn more about Arch Moving's St Peters movers and request a free, no-obligation quote online. The team recommends booking early, especially for weekend and end-of-month dates during peak moving season.About Arch MovingArch Moving is a family-owned moving company serving the St. Louis metro since 2003. The company provides residential, commercial, packing and long-distance moving services and has earned the Angi Super Service Award five years in a row.

Hayden Mattingly

Arch Moving

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Arch Moving Brings 20+ Years of Award-Winning Moving Experience to St. Peters, MO News Provided By Rotate Digital November 19, 2026, 02:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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