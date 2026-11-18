The Northeast Monsoon has gained strength across Tamil Nadu with the influence of Cyclone Akvan over the Bay of Bengal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the developing weather system is expected to influence rainfall activity across the northern coastal districts of the state.

Chennai and Tiruvallur are particularly likely to experience heavy rainfall on Thursday, November 19. The weather system is reportedly moving towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, and its movement and intensity could influence rainfall patterns across northern Tamil Nadu.

The impact is not expected to remain limited to these two districts, as neighbouring areas could also experience rainfall during the day.

Chennai, Tiruvallur Under Heavy Rain Watch: District-Wise Forecast

According to the IMD's district-wise forecast for November 19, isolated places in Chennai and Tiruvallur may receive heavy rainfall. Residents in these districts have been advised to remain alert and follow the latest weather updates.

Other districts and regions likely to receive rainfall include:

- Moderate rainfall: Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Cuddalore.

- Puducherry: Moderate rainfall is also likely in some areas.

In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain generally cloudy throughout the day. However, rainfall intensity may vary across different parts of the city, with some localities receiving heavier showers than others.

Waterlogging in low-lying neighbourhoods could affect road traffic and daily commuting. People travelling to offices, schools and colleges are advised to check weather conditions before stepping out.

Tamil Nadu Rain Forecast Until November 24: Safety Advisory Issued

Rainfall activity is likely to continue across parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal beyond November 19. The IMD has indicated the possibility of rainfall at isolated places between November 18 and November 23.

The weather situation could become more active on November 23 and 24, when several parts of Tamil Nadu may receive widespread rainfall. Isolated heavy showers, along with thunderstorms and lightning, are also possible during this period.