Trump Says He Seeks Swift Resolution To Conflict With Iran
The American leader made the remarks while answering questions from journalists.
"Yes, I will solve this problem. Yes, soon. One way or another, we will resolve it. They want to make a deal, but we need a long-term agreement," Trump said.
He was responding to a journalist's question about whether Washington intends to keep American troops in the region until an agreement is reached with Tehran.
Trump also stressed that he seeks to secure an agreement that would remain in force even if the country were led by a "bad and weak" president.
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