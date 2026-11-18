SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- proof3 Salt River is introducing an integrated training platform that translates fitness assessment findings into personalized workouts in classes capped at 12 people. Members train together while their exercises, warm-ups, and progressions reflect their individual needs.

Developed in-house over approximately three years and tested at proof3 Salt River for about 18 months, the platform unifies assessment, workout programming, coaching and progress reporting.

A full proprietary proof3 Fitness Assessment captures 413 data points across body composition, movement, strength and power. The assessment uses InBody analysis, which can provide more than 40 body-composition metrics; InGrip grip-strength testing; Asensei computer-vision screening that evaluates 105 movement details; and Proteus Motion testing across six movement patterns on each side of the body. Proteus captures 20 proprietary metrics, including range of motion, power, acceleration, deceleration and power-to-weight ratio. These measurements are among those within the 413-data-point test. A coach reviews the findings with each member and pinpoints training priorities.

A 2025 study in Mayo Clinic Proceedings following 3,889 adults aged 46–75 found that muscle power was a stronger predictor of mortality than muscle strength, underscoring the importance of looking beyond strength alone.

“Most people come to proof3 because they've stopped getting results, started getting hurt, or realized that staying strong for the decade ahead requires a new formula. They want to feel stronger, leaner, more agile, have fewer aches and keep doing what they love. Our job is to connect those goals with a precise understanding of how their body moves-and train them accordingly. For many, sport and movement are part of who they are. It's their community. We help them hold on to that,” said Jim Crowell, co-founder of proof3.“Our assessment shows where each person is strong and where there's room to improve. Our proprietary platform carries that precision into every class, tailoring the workout to each member while preserving the energy and accountability of group training.”

The platform uses those findings, along with each member's goals and recorded limitations, to select a personalized warm-up and exercise variations. Training follows progressive 28-day cycles. Reassessments and session reports help coaches adjust the program, while members can track their progress.

A review of 138 experimental studies published in Psychological Bulletin found that monitoring progress helped people achieve their goals, with larger effects when progress was recorded or reported to others.

The proprietary assessment developed expressly by proof3 delivers a report that connects personalized nutrition guidance with available wearable data, including sleep, movement, and recovery. Nutrition recommendations include calorie and protein targets based on lean mass and a 12-week projection that adjusts as members record their progress. Between visits, members receive individual coaching and accountability, supported by AI assistance informed by their assessment and training data.

For Black Friday, proof3 Salt River is offering 50% off proof3 First 30 Days , bringing the introductory program to $249, regularly $499. For offer details and registration, visit invite.proof3.com/black-friday-2026 .

The proof3 Fitness Assessment is available separately from membership. proof3 Salt River is located at 9220 East Vía de Ventura, Suite 121, Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information or to arrange an assessment, visit proof3.com.

By the numbers: proof3 fitness from assessment to personalized training