MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. (or the) (TSX: TSK, OTCQX: TSKFF) is pleased to provide an update on the continued advancement of its ore sorter facility (“”) at the Company's 100% owned Bralorne Gold Project (“”). Construction and engineering activities have continued to advance according to plan, with several major project milestones already completed and a number of critical work programs now entering the execution phase.

Key Highlights:



Initial operation of the Sorting Facility is targeted for Q2 2027, with full commissioning expected in July-August 2027.

Electrical infrastructure is completed and targeted for commissioning by the end of November 2026, providing power for the future operation of the Sorting Facility.

Phase 1 earthworks associated with the electrical infrastructure required to support the Sorting Facility were successfully completed in September.

Phase 2 earthworks and concrete foundation construction is planned to commence late November 2026, following removal of legacy infrastructure.

Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT) of the TOMRA XRT Sorter is scheduled for early December 2026, with the ore sorter expected to arrive in Canada in January 2027.

Major long-lead equipment procurement is substantially complete, with the jaw crusher, cone crusher, vibrating screen plant received in Bralorne in October, conveyors, compressors, and buildings being delivered in phases starting December 2026. Construction and mechanical installation activities are planned throughout Q1 2027, supported by completion of detailed engineering and issuance of the remaining construction tender packages in December 2026.



Phase 1 earthworks associated with the electrical infrastructure required to support the Sorter Facility was successfully completed in September. The electrical infrastructure has been procured and installed, with final commissioning scheduled for the end of November 2026. The Mustang Mine power generation and distribution system consists of two 1.5 MW diesel generators, providing a total installed generation capacity of 3 MW at 600 V. The generators can operate in parallel or independently, providing redundancy and backup capability.

Power for the underground mining operations is stepped up to 4.16 kV through a 3,200 kVA transformer and distributed to underground substations that will supply mining equipment.

Surface power distribution is installed and ready to serve the sorting and crushing facilities, as well as supporting all other surface infrastructure requirements. The electrical system incorporates protective switchgear, circuit breakers, ground-fault monitoring, and neutral grounding resistors to ensure safe and reliable operation during the next phase of project development. The power plant and distribution network have also been designed to accommodate the future addition of a third generator unit, allowing for straightforward expansion of site power capacity as operational requirements increase.

As part of the ore sorter site preparation activities, a legacy electrical system located within the planned Sorting Facility footprint has been safely dismantled and removed, clearing part of the area for Phase 2 Earthworks construction. In parallel, the Company has completed construction of a new tension-fabric steel frame heavy-duty mechanic shop and is currently transitioning operations from the legacy shop. Demolition of the former shop is expected to be completed in November, fully opening the sorter site for Phase 2 Earthworks before the end of November.

The Phase 2 Earthworks and concrete contractor is scheduled to mobilize to site in November, marking the beginning of a major construction phase. This work will include cut-and-fill activities, foundation preparation, and pre-cast concrete installation within the area previously occupied by the legacy electrical infrastructure and mechanic shop.

Detailed engineering for the project continues to progress well. Issue-for-Tender packages covering the remaining construction components including equipment installation, electrical and mechanical are expected to be completed in December 2026, positioning the project for construction execution through the first half of 2027.

Procurement efforts have been highly successful, with all major equipment purchased. Equipment is either in manufacturing or pending delivery. A proactive approach to early procurement has significantly de-risked the project schedule and supports the Company's objective of maintaining construction momentum throughout the coming months.

A key milestone will occur during the second week of December when the Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) is conducted for the TOMRA XRT sorter. Following successful testing, the ore sorter is expected to arrive in Canada in January 2027.

The crushing circuit has also reached an important milestone, with all major crushing equipment including the jaw crusher, cone crusher, and vibrating screen plant, now delivered and in Bralorne. The compressor system required to support sorter operations is expected to ship for delivery in January 2027.

Building fabrication remains on track, with the manufacturing of two tension-fabric steel frame buildings completed and ready for shipment. The remaining two buildings are expected to be completed and shipped in January 2027.

Engineering and fabrication of the conveyor systems is progressing well. Initial conveyor deliveries are expected to begin arriving on site in mid-December, with additional conveyors being manufactured and shipped in priority sequence throughout the first quarter of 2027.

Taken together, these achievements represent substantial progress toward delivery of one of the Company's most important infrastructure projects. The project continues to transition from planning into full-scale execution with detailed engineering, procurement, and construction activities advancing simultaneously.

The Sorting Facility remains on schedule for operational readiness in the second quarter of 2027, with full commissioning anticipated during July-August 2027. Pre-commissioning activities will involve sorting existing stockpile inventory, providing an opportunity to validate system performance ahead of full scale operations. Once operational, the Sorting Facility will process run-of-mine material and is expected to enhance gold grades while eliminating dilution prior to trucking and shipping, improve operating efficiencies, reduce transportation costs, and strengthen project economics.

Terry Harbort, President and CEO, stated, "We are very pleased with the progress being made on the Sorting Facility. With key infrastructure completed, major equipment secured, and construction activities continuing to ramp up, the project remains on schedule for operational readiness in Q2 2027. This Sorting Facility represents an important milestone for Bralorne and will play a significant role in improving operational efficiency and supporting the Company's long-term growth objectives."









Figure 1: Aerial view of the Mustang Mine site with a rendered overlay of the sorting facility. The recently completed machine shop and the Mustang Mine power generation systems are shown to scale in their actual locations. The Sorting Facility rendering is provided for conceptual illustration only and may not be to scale. The product sorting process flow is indicated by the gold arrows, with major sorting equipment labelled in sequence from 1 through 4.









Figure 2: 3D rendering of the Sorting Facility. The product sorting process flow is indicated by the gold arrows, with major sorting equipment labelled in sequence. Run-of-mine material is loaded into the jaw crusher (1) via the loading ramp and conveyed to the triple-deck screening plant (2). Screened material is then transported to the TOMRA XRT sorter (3), where gold-bearing material is separated from waste rock. The sorted product is conveyed to the cone crusher (4) before being stockpiled within a covered tension-fabric storage building. Waste reject material is conveyed to a separate waste stockpile.









Figure 3: Mustang Mine and Sorting Facility Power Generation System will power all Mustang Operations including the ore sorter, with 100% redundancy.









Figure 4: Left, the Mustang Mine and Sorter Facility power generation system in the foreground, and the new tension-fabric steel frame mechanic shop in the centre background. Right, the new Mustang Mine Mechanic shop.









Figure 5: The Jaw Crusher, Cone Crusher, vibrating screen plant and all crushing circuit equipment frames arrived in Bralorne in October. Installation of the crushing circuit is expected to commence in Q1 2027.

For further information, please contact:

Lindsay Dunlop

Vice President, Investor Relations

...

+1 647 274 8975

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is producing at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an historic high-grade gold mine near Hope, British Columbia, with significant exploration potential, and the Spences Bridge Project, where the Company has a significant landholding in the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, as well as several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words“could”,“intend”,“expect”,“believe”,“will”,“projected”,“estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, title and environmental risks and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

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